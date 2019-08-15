Local GP's plan for new skin cancer clinic

BIG PLANS: The proposal, for the former commercial office space at 53 Barolin St, includes three consultation and procedure suites and a nursing station.

A BAROLIN St building is set for a new lease on life by saving lives, after an application to transform it into a skin cancer care and treatment clinic was lodged this week. .

The application was submited by Charles Blair, a rural generalist surgeon who completed his advanced surgical skills training at Bundaberg Hospital.

The proposal, for the former commercial office space at 53 Barolin St, includes three consultation and procedure suites and a nursing station.

"My wife Larine and I have lived in the Bundaberg region on-and-off for 15 years and we want to enjoy that outdoor lifestyle with our young family,” Dr Blair said.

"Living in the sunshine state means being sun smart. Unfortunately, melanoma is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"Melanoma incidence rates continue to increase across the country.”

Dr Blair said the clinic would focus on the prevention, detection and management of skin cancer, and hopefully reduce demand on the public health system.

"Services will include simple annual skin checks and wound care through to complex skin flaps and grafts. Referrals will not be necessary,” he said.

"We will work with GPs and oncology doctors to deliver the best standard of patient care.

"We are in the very early planning stages and still have a long way to go. All things going well, we hope to start accepting patients early in 2020.”

The council's planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the development application was one of many in the health care services category to be received by the council in the past 12 months.

"The region is experiencing growth in the medical sector with a number of development applications coming through,” he said.