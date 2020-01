Rain at the weekend has led to Bundaberg's fire ban being lifted.

Rain at the weekend has led to Bundaberg's fire ban being lifted. Mike Knott BUN221117WEATHER3

A FIRE ban for the Bundaberg local government area has been lifted following rain at the weekend.

A media release from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire ban would be cancelled from noon today.

Other areas that have had their fire bans lifted include the North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett, Fraser Coast and Gympie local government regions.