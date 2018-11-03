Local girls shoot for the stars

BASKETBALL: Not one, but two of Bundy's brightest basketball players have been selected for a state development program.

Bundaberg Basketball players Makayla Mortensen and Lucy McCollum have been selected for Basketball Queensland's state performance program.

Darren Mortensen said the program was a talent identification program which helps to develop the players' skills through a higher level training program and throughout its duration, preparing players to represent Queensland at the Australian Junior Championships.

He said it was a great achievement by the girls, who were excited to learn of their selection in the program.

The duo said they had been playing basketball for about five or six years and plan on sticking with the sport in the future.

BASKETBALL: Makayla Mortensen and Lucy McCollum. Mike Knott BUN011118BAS1

Mortensen said she liked the pace of the game and the fact that is wasn't restrictive.

"It's hard, but rewarding,” she said.

McCollum said she enjoyed the variety of plays from both offence and defence.

The success on the court was also achieved by neighbouring player Jessica Conjar from Hervey Bay Basketball.

Darren Mortensen said Bundaberg Basketball was always looking for junior girls to join the club and have fun on the court.

If you are interested in joining Bundaberg Basketball, email your details to juniors@bundybasketball.com.au or visit www.bundybasketball.com.au.