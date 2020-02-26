Local girl trading sunburn for skis

Eron will take on the slopes of Canada’s The Whistlers Mountain, starting next week. Picture: Facebook

A GAYANDAH woman has decided to pull up stumps and head out into the big world beyond the North Burnett - by moving to ­Canada.

Monto-born Eron Mitchell, who will soon turn 22, has lived in the North Burnett all her life but feels that all good things must come to an end.

On Monday she will embark for Jasper - an alpine town more than a kilometre above sea level in the Canadian province of Alberta - for a two-year stint.

"I've always wanted to travel, but never wanted to do it alone - I was a bit scared," Eron said.

"But I thought, 'If I sit around and wait for someone to do it with me, I'll probably never do it.' So I'm just doing it now."

Eron will work on a sky tram cable car service team on the slopes of The Whistlers ­mountain.

Before deciding on this change of scenery, Eron worked as a hairdresser in Mundubbera for more than half a decade.

She has has spent the past few weeks in the North Burnett packing up and saying goodbye to friends and family.

"I've been putting everything into storage - putting my entire life into one bag," she said.

Her reason for taking the plunge is simple: adventure.

Canada, then, was an easy decision to satisfy her ­wanderlust.

"I've had a few friends who have been to Canada - I've never heard anything bad about the place," Eron said.

"Seeing as I haven't really travelled before and I will be by myself, it'll be good to go to a safe place."

Ahead of her departure on Monday, Eron has been reflecting on her time in the ­region and the process of moving away.

"It's been exciting, so that sort of overrides the stressful aspect of getting everything organised or thinking about forgetting something," she said.

"I've just wanted change. I'd always planned to do it but was waiting for the right time.

"Eventually I thought 'why not now?'."