Local footy player fronts court accused of arson

ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed

A 30-YEAR-OLD man remains behind bars charged with arson and serious animal cruelty, accused of killing a cat and setting a Bundaberg house on fire.

Supported by family and friends, Matthew James Tanner appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today after being charged on Saturday night.

Tanner, a decorated local rugby league player, did not apply for bail however his defence lawyer Gavin James asked for the matter to be adjourned until tomorrow when he may seek to make an application for bail.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin agreed to adjourned the matter until today with Tanner remanded in custody.

Tanner was arrested on Saturday evening after emergency services were called to a Walkervale house about 5pm.

Detectives charged Tanner following investigations into the fire, which destroyed the Brand St home where he was allegedly staying at the time with a female and another male.

However police believe the accused was the only one at home at the time of the incident.

Police allege Tanner used a knife to kill a cat inside the house before setting the home alight.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said police and other emergency services responded to the fire to find the accused outside the house wielding a knife.

"When police arrived they were confronted by a male person armed with a knife in the middle of the street acting erratically," he said.

"He refused to drop the weapon and after several moments police presented a taser.

"On that taser presentation the offender dropped the knife freely and was taken into custody without further incident.

Det Sgt Self said witnesses were confronted by the terrifying scene.

"It was very frightening for the people of Brand St," he said.

"The male person, it will be alleged, confronted several people in that street with the knife who attempted to calm him down.

"However luckily it was all resolved without incident and no one was injured."

Det Sgt Self said the blaze completely destroyed the recently renovated house.