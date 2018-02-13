Local FM station gets a re-brand

A CHANGE is coming to one of Bundaberg's popular radio stations.

From Monday, February 26, instead of tuning in to 93.1 SEA FM, listeners will be introduced to the branding re-name of 93.1 Triple M.

Southern Cross Austereo announced the change recently and said it would see the local station joining Australia's second largest radio network.

Triple M has 35 stations across metro and regional markets plus an additional four Triple M digital stations.

Not only will 93.1 Triple M still be the place for locals to hear the content and news that matters most to Bundy, as well as Nik and Jac for breakfast, it will also be the station to tune into for the Greatest Hits from the 70's to now.

But there will also be a few new additions to the station.

There will be a new way to drive home with Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy each weekday afternoon from 5pm to 7pm, plus Triple M Footy and access to Triple M's national and international competitions and promotions.

SCA's general manager in Bundaberg Nicholas Purdie said the company was excited about the changes ahead and looked forward to providing the community with something different, while maintaining a strong connection to the local market.

"In a nutshell, we will still be the same local station but now with an extended family,” he said.

"There will be loads of sport with the Triple M Footy call, the music that our listeners know and love plus lots of national and international prizes.”