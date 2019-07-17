Bundy fishing family: Govt red tape will gut our business

UNDER THREAT: Graham and Margaret Stevenson feel their commercial fisheries business has been threatened by the State Government's proposed new fisheries regulations.

GRAHAM and Margaret Stevenson say they don't want to make a killing from fishing, they just want to make a living.

And after 20 years of battling what the Burnett Heads couple describes as a never-ending stream of government red tape, they're now facing their biggest challenge yet.

The commercial fishing sector may soon be too hard to navigate, with potential State Government changes to Queensland's Fisheries Regulations forcing hundreds of family-owned commercial fishing businesses into a corner.

Opposition spokesman for Fisheries, Tony Perrett, said the proposed changes include the introduction of a quota to certain fish species including grey mackerel, school mackerel, barramundi, whiting and king threadfin - which, according to Mrs Stevenson, aren't endangered or at risk species.

"This one (quotas) will probably be the one to put me out of business, after all these years," Mr Stevenson said.

The Stevensons, who have lived and worked in Burnett Heads for 33 years, said the situation for small commercial fisheries is so dire, they have not been able to encourage one of their 10 children into the business. They say the current outlook for the industry was too uncertain for small commercial fisheries.

"That is what it has come to, when not even my kids will do it (go into commercial fishing)," he said.

"There is no incentive for young people to get involved in the industry, because for 20 years we've had investment warnings from (the department) and telling you straight up 'we don't think you'd be able to keep doing this'," Mrs Stevenson agreed.

"So (now) you're down to six per cent of licence numbers from 20 years ago."

Mrs Stevenson who is a member of the Queensland Seafood Industry Association, said the decline of licences has led to an "enormous drop" in the supply of wild caught fish for the public.

"And what they're (the Palaszczuk Government) are proposing could mean even less supply for the public," she said.

She said the pressure of an imposed quota would lead to fishers who accidentally caught those species to dump their catch.

"Its a waste of a resource that could go to feeding the population," she said.

"And for a lot like king threadfin, they've turned it into a net-free zone, so we can't even go there ... so we have a quota but no way to get there."

She can't understand why small commercial fisheries were seemingly being driven out. She called for the State Government to "slow down" their decision making processes. Previously, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the State Government was "determined to build a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren".

"... and these regulations are an important part of doing that," he said.

People can have their say on proposed amendments to the Fisheries Regulation 2008.

Submissions close Friday. Go to https://bit.ly/2GfDvTC to view the survey.