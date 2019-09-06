Local fire ban extended

FIRES RAGE: Dee-Anne Emblem captured this amazing night image of the bushfire which continues to burn on the Capricorn Coast.

THE LOCAL fire ban put in place for the North Coast, including Bundaberg, on Thursday night has been extended.

The ban for residents in the Bundaberg Regional Council area has been extended until 11.59 on Sunday night.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

Those wishing to start a fire for purposes such as cane burning must gain approval from the chief fire warden.