Local filmmakers appearing on the big screen

ON THE BIG SCREEN: David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol's Big Fish Big Adventure is coming to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on October 25. David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol

WHAT started off the coast of Bundaberg and premiered at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is set to hit cinemas across the country.

Passionate Bundaberg filmmakers David Quarrell and Johnny Nicol held a premier of their fishing documentary Big Fish Big Adventure in October and now it has received a 90-minute theatrical release in 22 Events Cinemas and two cinemas in Victoria through Village Cinemas.

Putting the production together took the duo two-and-a-half years as they followed the crew and guests aboard the exploration charter company Big Cat Reality, with Captain James McVeigh out at Wreck Reef.

Mr Quarrell said it had been an exciting week when they heard the news and he was particularly happy for his partner in film, Mr Nicol.

He said Mr Nicol had invested a lot into this project, "so I am happy that he will get paid back for his efforts and belief in this project, and staying in Bundy instead of heading to Brisbane for university".

Speaking to the NewsMail before the local premiere, Mr Nicol said he would much rather shoot out on location than in a studio and this project with Mr Quarrell had seen him develop a unique style of film making.

For more information about the project or to watch the trailer, head to www.bigfishbigadventure.com.