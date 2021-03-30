Local festival to drive reconciliation returns

After a successful inaugural event last year, the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival will make its return in October.

Last year's event, held by Gidarjil Development Corporation, saw a crowd of 1600 over two days.

The event was dubbed a "great success" and a key component of driving reconciliation through education and engagement with the First Nations People of the region and white Australians.

The festival returns this year with the same purpose, to drive reconciliation through education and coming together through song, dance, guest speakers, cultural performances and more.

This year singer-songwriter Miiesha will headline the festival.

From the small Aboriginal community of Woorabinda, Miiesha arrived on the RnB landscape with a sound and a story that instantly demanded attention.

Miiesha's songwriting and ethos is a great fit for the purpose of the 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival 2021 where we aim to drive reconciliation through celebration.

She released her debut collection of songs entitled Nyaaringu in 2020.

Meaning 'what happened' in Pitjantjatjara language, Nyaaringu explores the stories and the strength Miiesha has inherited from her late Grandmother.

For any corporate sponsorship inquiries or to be involved in the festival itself, contact Nicole Bonney at Gidarjil at business.development@gidarjil.com.au or on 0403 728 885.

The event will be held on October 2 and 3.

