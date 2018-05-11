Menu
GOOD NEWS: BFVG managing director Bree Grima has welcomed some of the measures in the Federal Budget.
LOCAL FEEDBACK: Positive budget for farmers

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th May 2018 7:28 AM
BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers' managing director, Bree Grima, says the Federal Budget offers some positive news for the agriculture sector.

She welcomed the focus on biosecurity, increasing export opportunities and providing more reliable GPS and satellite data, and praised the announcement of six new agricultural counsellors.

They will be placed in key export markets to help reduce market access restrictions and provide liaison between Australian industries and potential markets.

"There are a number of commodities that would benefit from these new counsellors and these include avocado, lychee and blueberry, among others,” Ms Grima said.

"We would like to see these counsellors placed into Asian, US and UK markets to assist a number of commodities grown in this region that would benefit from increased export trade.

"Increased GPS and satellite imagery will assist producers to access precision farming techniques, leading to more productive, efficient agribusinesses.

"Access to assistance to implement this technology is vital, however, and we need to see this included or uptake will be limited.”

Ms Grima said the region was yet to see significant investment into biosecurity particularly with addressing fruitfly.

