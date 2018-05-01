Local farmers join rally at Parliament House

PROTEST: Farmers from across the state have gathered outside Parliament House this morning to fight for their futures.

A BUSLOAD of local farmers have risen at the strike of midnight to rally outside Parliament House today to protest against proposed new vegetation management laws.

They have joined farmers from across the state, forming a sea of resistance with signs in their hands and chanting "fair laws for famers” and "no farmers, no food”.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said farmers from Monto and Gayndah left at midnight and 2am respectively to be there this morning.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is at Parliament House and has posted videos of the protest to social media.

He said the farmers had gathered to fight for their futures and for the sake of their children's futures.

"I spoke with a number of farmers today who have come from all over the state desperate for the Palaszczuk Labor Government to hear their cries before it's too late,” he said.

"Labor's proposed vegetation management laws are a brutal and unprovoked attack on farmers, their families and farming communities right across Queensland.

"The message from communities across Queensland is loud and clear - leave our vegetation management laws alone and stop attacking our farmers.

"Farmers need commonsense laws that work.”

By stopping farmers from sustainably managing and clearing land, Mr Bennett said "it's inevitable that the price of their produce will soar”.

"The next time you're tucking into a smashed avo breakfast or juicy steak, I urge people to really think about where your food has come from.

"Make no mistake about it, Labor's laws will have a grave impact on each and every one of us.”

When the NewsMail spoke to Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle previously, he labelled proposed changes to vegetation laws as a "another nail in the coffin” for agriculture.

Last week, AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said farmers were angry and bitterly disappointed the Palaszczuk Government continued to ignore their pleas for fair and balanced vegetation management laws that delivered good outcomes for both agriculture and the environment.

"The proposed laws could see many farmers walk off the land, shut down new agricultural development and severely damage rather than improve regional landscapes,” he said.

"This could be the last chance we have to send a strong, united message to the state's politicians before the Palaszczuk Government rams these laws through the State Parliament.

"Enough is enough. Vegetation management has been a divisive issue for two decades. Let's all work together on a long-lasting solution that is good for the environment and good for agricultural production.”

Mr Guerin said a new website had been launched - www.atruestory.com.au - with a video of Queensland farmers speaking from the heart about why they love farming and why these laws are so wrong.

"AgForce is proud to support this initiative from grassroots producers and encourage all Queenslanders to watch the video to gain a better understanding of why farming families are so upset and frustrated by proposed changes to vegetation management laws,” he said.