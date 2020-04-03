Local farm providing the essentials

IN TIMES of uncertainty, it is nice to know that there are some things you can count on.

Thankfully good homegrown produce isn't a thing of the past as local businesses adapt to restrictions and lifestyle changes based on attempts to curve the spread of COVID-19.

One local business which is continuing to think outside the box to continue to provide their customers with delicious and fresh produce is One Farm Fresh.

This family owned and run hydroponics lettuce and herb farm is now teaming with other local farms to provide specially designed 'essentials' packs which can be delivered direct to the public.

Owner Matt Jarick said their main market previously has been local eateries with lettuce, herbs and other seasonal produce they can grow and supply fresh.

"We have had fantastic support from the local businesses we supply over the years and have found the restaurants, clubs, pubs and cafes to be fiercely loyal to local farmers which is amazing," he said.

"Unfortunately, in the wake of new government rules we have temporarily lost a large portion of our customer base, so it became obvious that we needed to diversify or close our farm, so the obvious move was to supply customers direct.

"The produce we are offering in our boxes is sourced from our own farm and also other local farms in the area where possible and has generally just been harvested that day.

"We can deliver direct to customer's home, office or meet them somewhere convenient and offer cashless payment via direct debit which has been popular."

One Farm Fresh's basic "essentials" pack differs slightly each week but is $25 and currently contains potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, cherry tomatoes, continental cucumbers, mixed lettuce 200g bag, whole cos lettuce, fresh basil, fresh chives, two bulbs of garlic, avocados and onions.

Additional produce can also be added to this pack and the list will be growing fast each week.

"By buying local and dealing with the farmers we are able to keep the price low; while this fresh produce is valuable for local people helping to build up the immunity and basically create delicious meals," Mr Jarick said.

"My wife Sarah-Jayne and I have already had photos sent back in through our Facebook page of the meals they have been creating which is fantastic."

Orders can be taken via the One Farm Fresh Facebook page or via phone 0402832696.

One Farm Fresh also welcome speaking to other local farmers who would like to sell their produce.