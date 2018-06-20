Local event: Markets on for cancer support

FUNDRAISER: Jenny Frew with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council event last year.

BUNDABERG woman Jenny Frew will be hosting a market stall fundraiser to raise much needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

Ms Frew along with local group Mumma's Nest, will hold a Market Extravaganza, featuring 60 market stalls selling a range of goodies.

The CancerFree Challenge participant will be donating all site and entry fees directly to Cancer Council Queensland to raise vital funds for research and support.

The event will be held at Bundaberg Civic Centre for twilight trade on Friday, June 22 from 5.30pm to 830pm, and again Saturday, June 23 from 8am to 2pm.

Entry is just $2 and includes a lucky door raffle.

Mrs Frew encouraged the community to get involved in.

"Come along to the Market Extravaganza, there are some fantastic prizes up for grabs, that have been generously donated by the community and there will be plenty of food and drink stalls

Mrs Frew said she was grateful for the community's eagerness to support the fundraiser, a cause close to her heart after the loss of her son.

"My main ambition is to raise awareness for the Cancer Council and show that help is there for those who need it,” she said.

"The venue has been very kindly donated by the Bundaberg Regional Council for this event, along with all the store holders who have shown support.”

"Mumma's Nest are a group of a few women who fundraise through markets, we're very thankful they agreed,” she said.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillian said local support made a vital difference to the charity's work.

"In the Wide Bay Burnett region, around 1630 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and about 570 people die from the disease,” Ms McMillan said.

"All funds support our work in cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services.”

The CancerFREE Challenge campaign rewards and acknowledges Cancer Council Queensland's most talented fundraisers in the State by inviting them to fundraise in 2018 and compete for the rights to name a research grant.

Cancer Council Queensland is an independent, community-based charity, the achievements of which are made possible by the generosity of Queenslanders.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at www.cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.