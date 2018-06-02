Local engineering firm's plan for flood evac route explained

The base of the Tallon Bridge was damaged during the 2013 floods in Bundaberg.

WORK is progressing on the planning for all four projects in the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan to determine how best to reduce flood risk in the region.

This week residents learned more about the Bundaberg East Levee during a visit by a US engineer engaged to oversee the project.

A public information session will be held about the levee on Wednesday at the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre.

Last month it was another of the projects, the Bundaberg North Evacuation Routes, under the spotlight at a similar public information session.

As the 2013 floods revealed, properties in Bundaberg North are extremely isolated during floods, and evacuation times are short.

The Bundaberg North Evacuation Routes project seeks to address that.

The plan's proposal to add a new two-lane, bridge-like extension on the eastern side of Hinkler Ave, from the roundabout at Bundaberg North State School to the existing Tallon Bridge, will mean properties will no longer be isolated.

With the viaduct in place, nearby areas would experience a low increase of flood levels and floodwater velocity due to the new viaduct piers in a future flood event.

According to the plan, the extension will increase the time residents have to evacuate too.

The proposed improvements will also focus on new pedestrian and cycle facilities across the existing Tallon Bridge, providing a continuous raised route between the CBD and Bundaberg North, and that the existing intersections at Thornhill St and Hinkler Ave Service Road east are maintained for the lower level road. As a result, Hinkler Ave service road will become a one-way southbound road from the roundabout.

The proposed design, developed by Bundy company Harrison Infrastructure Group , is also aimed at increasing evacuation times to the south for Bundaberg North, Gooburrum and surrounding areas and improving access into Bundaberg North and the greater area after a flood event.

According to HIG, the concept designs took into consideration feedback from previous consultation with stakeholders in the community during 2015 and 2016. Together with community feedback, the proposed design was workshopped with authorities including the Bundaberg Regional Council, Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Once a series of community consultation and information sessions have been held, the resulting feedback will be put into a report.

From there, a detailed, final design will be produced, after which costs, funding, and time frames can be determined.

The other 10-Year Action Plan projects are the Upper Floodplain Evacuation Improvements and the Floodway House Purchase Scheme.

Each of the projects aim to deliver benefits for affected Bundaberg residents.