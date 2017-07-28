Local distillery over the moon at world gong

OVER in Svensson Heights, at a warehouse like any other, there's a "spring in the step” of all who work there.

After months of distilling, bottling, capping, labelling and testing the waters with Bundy drinkers, the team at Kalki Moon distillery have been rewarded with three medals at an international competition in London.

The Kalki Moon Classic Liqueur earned a Silver Outstanding medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The Premium Gin took out two bronze medals both on its own and as a gin and tonic with Fever-Tree Tonic.

Kalki Moon founder Rick Prosser said it was a win "for the little guys”.

"The IWSC is the most prestigious of all the alcohol competitions. There are entries from all around the world and it's blind tastings.

"It shows the little guys can make a good product along with the big guys.”

Kalki Moon opened four months ago and has had great support from the community and other local businesses, Mr Prosser said.

He sells roughly 100 bottles each week of the Classic Liqueur and about 25 of the Premium Gin.

"I had a good feeling just on consumer feedback (about the liqueur),” he said.

"Because it's based on Belgian dark chocolate, the flavours are enhanced with the neutral flavour of the vodka. A lot of drinkers, especially women who don't drink rum, prefer it.”

Kalki Moon is making a rum but it is in the process of ageing for two years.

"Most men... screw their noses up and say 'I don't drink gin',” Mr Prosser said.

"Then we ask, 'How did you drink it?' and it turns out it's the bitterness of the quinine in the tonic water they didn't like.

"When we mix it with something sweeter like lemonade or ginger beer it's a more refreshing drink, almost like Canadian Club.

"Bundy is emerging as a great little beverage hub - between Bundy Rum, Bargara Brewing, the wineries and Ohana Winery has a cider... we've got it all stitched up.”