Local designers have got it in the bag

CANVAS AND LIME: Gayndah girls Kylee Young and Angela Goldie are set to launch their new business at Heartland Festival on July 14. Felicity Ripper

INFLUENCED by the vibrant colours of citrus country and rekindling their passion for art and design, Kylee Young and Angela Goldie are set to brighten the Burnett when they launch their new label Canvas & Lime at Heartland Festival on July 14.

Since early April, the pair has been busy designing, hand-painting and sewing bags, clutches and accessories in their Gayndah studio.

So far, about 60 show-stopping clutches have been created in preparation for their launch.

"We weren't expecting the level of enthusiasm that we've received towards Canvas & Lime," Mrs Goldie said.

"We went from thinking that we'd make a few clutches and have a little stall at Heartland to attracting a lot of interest, even outside of Gayndah, and realising this might be something a little bigger than we first thought."

The Gayndah girls' studio is open on Meson St, opposite the Grand Hotel, and many locals have already visited to stake their claim on the clutch they want to purchase, but they'll have to wait until launch.

Mrs Goldie grew up in Gayndah with a love for art and returned to town when her husband got a job at the primary school.

Mrs Young, originally from Toowoomba, moved to the area after falling in love with a local orchardist.

She has a background in visual merchandising and now, alongside her husband, manages multiple orchards in the area; both of which influence her creations.

The idea for the label sparked when Mrs Young received a lot of comments about a printed clutch she owned.

"It looked like it was hand-painted and I said to Ange 'how hard could it be for us to paint some fabric and create our own bags'," Mrs Young said.

"So we did."

For every launch, the girls are planning on running with three colour schemes.

"The black-and-white and the neon, which are reflective of Gayndah's citrus, will be available with each launch complemented by a third colour scheme depending on the season," Mrs Goldie said.

Currently the label offers clutches in two sizes, each unique in their design, as well as necklaces, earrings and accessories.

"We'll have a Carnival of Flowers theme with our shop launch in Toowoomba in spring so that will have lots of floral, then moving into Summer we're going to do festival bags, tote bags and exclusive hand bags," Mrs Young said.

For those wanting to nab a colourful clutch, Canvas and Lime will launch at Heartland Festival market day held at Gayndah State School.