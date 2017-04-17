Local dance talent set to take London stage

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe O'Neill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet.

A BUNDABERG girl is one step, or plie, closer to making her dream of becoming a professional dancer a reality.

Twelve-year-old Chloe O'Neill has been accepted into an intensive two-and-a-half weeks dance program with the English National Ballet in London.

"She's been dancing since she was three years old," Chloe's mother, Laura O'Neill said.

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe ONeill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet. Paul Donaldson BUN130417DANCE1

"She loves ballet and contemporary, even from a little girl. It was my sister-in-law who said 'you need to get her into dancing', because she was always dancing around the house.

"So I put her in for a class and she absolutely loved it."

Chloe said she loves dancing because it is a means to "express yourself".

"It's a place you can forget about all the drama outside and in your personal life," she said.

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe ONeill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet. Paul Donaldson BUN130417DANCE2

The Bundy talent hopes to see her name in lights one day with her Broadway dream motivating her every move.

"I'd like to be in the Nutcracker or Swan Lake," she said.

Ms O'Neill said they applied online for the program and finding out she's got in, nearly brought Chloe to tears.

"She didn't think she'd have a chance because it's worldwide and last year there was over 650 applications and only 25 get chosen and when she did she was ecstatic," she said.

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe ONeill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet. Paul Donaldson BUN130417DANCE8

"She works a lot and for a little girl she's still doing really well academical with four hours of ballet a week. She normally does one week a term down at En Pointe Dance Centre on the Sunshine Coast and the Queensland Ballet intensive summer program for a week.

With strengthening classes, touch football and self-motivated work at home, the tiny dancer still manages to keep on top of her school work.

Despite expenses, Ms O'Neill is determined to help her daughter achieve her dream.

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe ONeill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet. Paul Donaldson BUN130417DANCE9

"It's been a lot for the family cost wise and I've got two other kids, but when you see a child with that much passion you've got to help them," she said.

"She always used to say, 'I want to be on Broadway Mum'."

If you would like to help Chloe take the London stage, visit her GoFundMe Page at http://bit.ly/2nH3Rqt.