Local computer shop helping community stay online

A LOCAL business is making sure community groups in the region stay online.

AMS Computers has been giving away brand new PCs to non-profit groups for 14 years and say it's all about giving back to the community.

Over the years, groups including Red Collar Rescue, the Bundaberg and District Lung Support Group, Bundaberg Air League, the SES and Welcome Creek Rural Fire Brigade have all been helped.

Owners Keith and Jenny Wright said one of the most recent recipients was Allan Menham on behalf of the Bundaberg Chess Club.

"We said 'look Allan, you need a new computer, would you like us to give you one?' and we did,” Mr Wright said.

"The reason we do it is because we can,” he said.

"We like to help.

"It's the community helping the community.”

Mr Wright said AMS also offered regular work experience to students interested in IT - a service so popular there's a waiting list.

"We never knock anybody back,” he said.

Mr Wright said he wouldn't be able to carry out his actions without his loyal customer base.

"We'd like to thank the public for this year, we've had a beautiful, successful year and we hope next year we can have another great year,” he said.

"It's locals helping locals and we're proud to do it.”