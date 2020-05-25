Local company using technology to prevent Covid shut down

Bundaberg-based company Rechenberg Security has installed fever detection cameras to screen staff who may have been exposed to Covid-19. Photo: Brian Cassidy

A BUNDABERG business has used technological measures to reduce the risk of their staff being affected by coronavirus.

Rechenberg Security has installed fever detection cameras outside its control room to screen operators before they enter.

The Bundaberg-based company monitors alarms at homes and banks around Australia and New Zealand.

It also monitors systems that save lives.

A spokesman said it would significantly impact the security company if one of its control room operators had to be quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 or if they came down with the virus, due to the isolation and the potential spread of the sickness.

After conducting assessments amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company found that a total shutdown was not an option.

The cameras screen operators before the enter the control room by looking at their head and presenting their temperature on a screen.

If the operator returns a high temperature an alarm will sound in the control room with the company then following its policies on managing staff with a high temperature.