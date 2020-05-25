Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg-based company Rechenberg Security has installed fever detection cameras to screen staff who may have been exposed to Covid-19. Photo: Brian Cassidy
Bundaberg-based company Rechenberg Security has installed fever detection cameras to screen staff who may have been exposed to Covid-19. Photo: Brian Cassidy
News

Local company using technology to prevent Covid shut down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th May 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG business has used technological measures to reduce the risk of their staff being affected by coronavirus.

Rechenberg Security has installed fever detection cameras outside its control room to screen operators before they enter.

The Bundaberg-based company monitors alarms at homes and banks around Australia and New Zealand.

It also monitors systems that save lives.

A spokesman said it would significantly impact the security company if one of its control room operators had to be quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 or if they came down with the virus, due to the isolation and the potential spread of the sickness.

After conducting assessments amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company found that a total shutdown was not an option.

The cameras screen operators before the enter the control room by looking at their head and presenting their temperature on a screen.

If the operator returns a high temperature an alarm will sound in the control room with the company then following its policies on managing staff with a high temperature.

coronavirus coronavirus bundaberg rechenberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Game on with Bundy eSports event

        premium_icon Game on with Bundy eSports event

        News eSports event to involve games that requires acute senses, hand-eye coordination, mental acuity and fast problem-solving skills.

        PHOTOS: Making the most of the weekend

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of the weekend

        News LOCALS are making the most of the easing restrictions by spending time outdoors...

        Dam dispute unites growers and MPs

        premium_icon Dam dispute unites growers and MPs

        News LOCALS express their frustration with the State Government as it prepares to begin...

        EXPLAINED: How we got that spectacular sunset

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How we got that spectacular sunset

        Weather Did you see Saturday’s amazing sunset? A meteorologist explains how it happened.