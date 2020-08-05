Local club to splash $33,000 funding on building upgrades

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett met with Karl Hallett, Peter Kelly and Keith Drinkwater from the Pacifique Surfirders Club after they received a grant to give their hall a facelift.

LOCAL groups around the Bundaberg region have been given a boost after receiving funds from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The Pacifique Surfriders Club at Bargara was one of the lucky recipients, receiving more than $33,000 to upgrade their building.

The club has been going since 1963 and has continued to grow through the years with ages ranging between 4 and 70 years old.

It has also seen an increase in juniors both this year and last year.

Club president Keith Drinkwater said the funds would go towards upgrading their hall.

“We’re very thankful to receive this grant money, it will be used to the best effect to build our club and give our hall a rework,” he said.

“We’re going to repaint the premises inside and out, we’re going to redo the wiring and also redo the kitchen and the bathroom.

“If there’s any money left over, we can use that for junior development down the track as well.”

The club’s hall used to belong to the CWA.

“We bumped into some of the committee members for the CWA and unfortunately their numbers had dropped and they couldn’t keep up with the maintenance of the hall,” he said.

“It’s in a pristine location and a pristine climate.”

Mr Drinkwater said in the last 15 years the club had diversified into other areas.

“We’ve gone into paddleboarding and shortboarding for the kids, and tried to get a lot more families orientated with the juniors,” he said.

“That’s been very fruitful for the club.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was great to see the club expand.

“They now have around 100 members and this grant of almost $34,000 will help to give their clubhouse the facelift it deserves,” he said.

“During this difficult time, it’s brilliant to see a local club expand and grow, giving our community a place to have fun, relax and take their mind off things for a while.”

Who received funding

– Bundaberg and District Table Tennis Association – $24,000 – Construct Multi Purpose Court

– Bundaberg Clay Target Club – $10,900 – Purchase Automatic Voice Release Equipment

– Bundaberg Health Services Foundation – $5,990 – Purchase Golf Buggy

– Bundaberg North State High School P&C – $11,512.60 – Upgrade Tuckshop Facility

– Bundaberg Players Inc – $27,296 – The Playhouse Theatre Paint External

– Rotary Club of Bundaberg City Daybreak – $31,595 – Purchase BBQ Trailer

– Creative Regions Ltd – $9,624 – Purchase Sound and Lighting Equipment

– Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation – $14,055 – Host NAIDOC Event

– Baffle Creek Boat Club Inc. – $29,768.00 – Purchase tractor

-Bargara Bandits Softball Club Incorporated – $24,598.63 – Purchase aluminium backstop and equipment

– Bargara District Branch Little Athletics Centre Inc.- $30,020.00 – Construct shed

– Childers Rifle and Pistol Club Inc. – $33,602.36 – Upgrade facility

– Miriam Vale Golf Club – $21,868.71 – Purchase ground maintenance equipment

– Pacifique Surfriders Club Inc. – $33,884.64 – Upgrade facility

– Turtle Care Volunteers Queensland Inc. – $4,166.85 – Purchase iPads

If you or your kids are interested in joining the Pacifique Surfriders Club, you can send them a message through their Facebook page.