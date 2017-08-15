Local children need our help and protection

THE Bundaberg Child Protection Week Action Group is urging residents to keep children in mind, especially during September.

The group launched their appeal yesterday at the Bundaberg Police Station in the lead up to Child Protection Week.

This year, the annual week is held from September 3 to 9 with a range of activities held to further the community message that "Child Protection Is Everyone's Business”.

Cr Judy Peters said it was important for adults to come together to show support for the region's children.

"I think young people don't necessarily have a voice and we need to be that voice whether it is as a parent, carer or service provider,” cr Judy Peters said.

This year the action group will hold inaugaral dinner on September 1 which includes an award presentation.

Local artist John Olsen has sculptured the award to be presented.

To find ut more about the activities being held as part of Child Protection Week, head to the Bundaberg Child Protection Week - CPWAG Facebook page.