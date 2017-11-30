Menu
Local cards full of puns and dad jokes

Selina Ferrais has created a range of new Christmas cards with her business Scribblyinc.
Emma Reid
by

WITH a love for paper and creating it, no wonder Bundaberg's Selina Ferrais has come up with some cute and unique Christmas cards.

The cards are quite quirky and will surely put a smile on your face this festive season.

Selina Ferrais has created a range of new Christmas cards with her business Scribblyinc.
Ferrais gets her inspiration through her work as a photographer and combines it with graphic design.

She said sometimes the designs just pop into her head from personal experience or everyday life.

Selina Ferrais has created a range of new Christmas cards with her business Scribblyinc.
"Sometimes it's what other people say and other times you see a greeting card you like and adapt it to your style,” she said.

Ferrais uses a play on words for the Christmas greeting to bring a little fun to the season.

"I love seeing people read my cards and giggle,” she said.

"Plus I am partial to a good old dad joke.”

To get your hands on the locally made card to give your friends and family a belly full of laughs this Christmas go to www.scribblyinc.com.au

art bundaberg christmas cards graphic design photography scribblyinc scribbly inc selina ferrais

Bundaberg News Mail
