Local cards full of puns and dad jokes

WITH a love for paper and creating it, no wonder Bundaberg's Selina Ferrais has come up with some cute and unique Christmas cards.
The cards are quite quirky and will surely put a smile on your face this festive season.
Ferrais gets her inspiration through her work as a photographer and combines it with graphic design.
She said sometimes the designs just pop into her head from personal experience or everyday life.
"Sometimes it's what other people say and other times you see a greeting card you like and adapt it to your style,” she said.
Ferrais uses a play on words for the Christmas greeting to bring a little fun to the season.
"I love seeing people read my cards and giggle,” she said.
"Plus I am partial to a good old dad joke.”
To get your hands on the locally made card to give your friends and family a belly full of laughs this Christmas go to www.scribblyinc.com.au