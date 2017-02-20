32°
Local camper is one of the country's finest

Mikayla Haupt
| 22nd Feb 2017 2:39 PM
CAMPER TRAILER MAGAZINE: Kelly Campers' owner Dave Willoughby is happy that the Glenrowan II was voted second in the Camper Trailer of the year 2017 awards.
CAMPER TRAILER MAGAZINE: Kelly Campers' owner Dave Willoughby is happy that the Glenrowan II was voted second in the Camper Trailer of the year 2017 awards. Mike Knott BUN200217GLENROWAN1

DESPITE only trading for three years, Bundaberg business Kelly Campers is making some noise in the camping industry - having been placed among the top campers in Australia.

Their hybrid camper trailer, the Glenrowan II was ranked second in the Australian Camper Trailers of the Year.

Showcasing the Glenrowan II on a national level, the guys at Kelly Campers were ecstatic with the results as it was a true testament to the work done by all staff.

"It's absolutely fantastic,” Owner of Kelly Campers, David Willoughby said.

"To have the work that we have done with the design and all the work done by the guys here in the factory to be recognised by industry judges is great.

"That flows on to the community to the point where all of the publicity means the business can grow and provide more employment.

"We hope we get invited again next year, so we can try and get that top spot.”

Each camper was assessed by four individual judges on 10 different criteria, all of which had a ranking out of 10 stars.

The criteria included: fit for intended purpose, innovation, self-sufficiency, quality of finish, build quality and construction, bushability, specs and comfort, ease of use, value for money and X-factor.

Kelly Campers sales executive Todd Burrows said they only missed first place by three stars.

"Based on some of the feedback, we have already started getting some new ideas and innovations that we are already working on,” Mr Burrows said.

"We're letting the guys who have been in the business for 15-20 years that their are other people around with great ideas.”

One of the new innovations Kelly Campers plan on adding to their arsenal is an aluminium slide-on concept.

Mr Willoughby said the idea came from people wanting to take both their camper and their boat when they go on holidays.

Due to the fact it will be built from aluminium, it's lightweight and can be custom built to suit any ute or four-wheel-drive.

"Because we build and fabricate in-house, we can customise to our customers' needs,” Mr Burrows said.

We build campers for our customers, not ourselves, so we try and involve them in the designing process as much as possible.”

Mr Burrows said the business was now at a point where people are going to shows just to see a Kelly Camper.

The next camper to be designed and built is the Beechworth.

Named after the town of the jail where Ned Kelly and his mother were held, the camper is set to be released later this year.

For more details visit www.kellycampers.com.au/.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  4wd bundaberg business camper trailer camper trailer australia camping hybrid kelly campers local success off road outdoor activities second best

Local camper is one of the country's finest

