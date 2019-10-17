Menu
IN ON THE ACT: Anthony Robert Webb leaves Ipswich Courthouse after admitting to possession of handcuffs, tasers and police epaulettes. He later admitted to an addition charge of impersonating police. Ross Irby
Crime

Businessman busted with police-issue gear

Ross Irby
by
17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
A Springfield Lakes businessman who was busted in possession of handcuffs, tasers and police-issued uniform epaulettes has now pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer.

The offences costing him $2000.

Full factual details were not given when 36-year-old Anthony Webb pleaded guilty to three charges before an Ipswich court earlier this week.

In a brief appearance before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, Anthony Robert Webb pleaded guilty to three charges - possession/acquiring handcuffs at Springfield Lakes on September 12; unlawful possession of two tasers; and possession of police uniform epaulettes.

Webb told the Ipswich court he had other matters before Caboolture Magistrates Court the next day and made a successful application to adjourn the Ipswich matters to that court.

With his guilty pleas on the record Magistrate David Shepherd allowed the adjournment to the Caboolture court.

Webb appeared before Caboolture Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face a  charge of assuming the designation or description of a police officer at Burpengary on July 15. And his three Ipswich matters were also dealt with.

Webb pleaded guilty to all four charges and was convicted and fined $2000.

court courthouse court news crime ipswich courthouse
Ipswich Queensland Times

