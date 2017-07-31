Local businesses to get first dibs on government spending

BUSINESS BOOST: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson with local business owner Michael McMahon of Abbotsleigh Citrus.

BUNDABERG small businesses will shoot to the top as preferred contractors from September when a new Queensland Government initiative is rolled out.

The "buy local” strategy is designed to ensure major projects undertaken by the government as well as goods and services are offered to local companies first.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the procurement strategy would be a major shift in the way the government did business.

"Locally based and other Queensland businesses are just as good as ones from Sydney, Melbourne and especially overseas, they just need the chance,” she said.

"This strategy will improve access of local businesses and suppliers to opportunities to supply government goods, services and work, which will directly benefit local communities.

"The strategy will support regional businesses and create quality local jobs.”

Ms Donaldson said the strategy would apply whenever the government buys goods and services, commissions major projects and infrastructure or builds schools, housing and other facilities.

"It will apply to all agencies, all statutory bodies and all government-owned corporations,” she said.

The strategy laid solid paths to build prosperity, Ms Donaldson said, including:

Giving priority to local suppliers who maintain workforces that usually reside within a 125km radius of where the goods or services are to be supplied;

Using a weighting of up to 30% to local business tendering for local work;

Using local sub-contractors and manufacturers in projects worth more than $100 million;

Delivering a more visible pipeline of opportunities for every Queensland business;

Reducing complexity to help Queensland industry prepare for government tenders, and provide the resources to help them tender, and

Exempting contractors from the pre-qualification system for building contracts, and information and communication technology suppliers from accreditation requirements, for contracts under $1 million.

ABS data shows 99.86% of Queensland businesses are small to medium-sized enterprises.

Ms Donaldson said given the state's 414,000 small businesses employed 44% of its private workforce, it was vital for small business to have access to opportunities related to the government.

"This new strategy actively encourages better engagement between Queensland business and the Queensland Government,” she said.

"With better engagement comes better outcomes for everyone.”

Click here for more information about the strategy.