Local business paves way for cryptocurrency tourism

CRYPTO ACCEPTED HERE: Zane Mackey, and managers Jan and Greg Cumerford at Oscar Motel show off their new cryptocurrency payment system.

CRYPTO ACCEPTED HERE: Zane Mackey, and managers Jan and Greg Cumerford at Oscar Motel show off their new cryptocurrency payment system. Katie Hall

BUNDABERG'S businesses are heading towards a streamlined digital future - with the city's youngest entrepreneurs looking towards blockchain technology to help bring Bitcoin toting tourists to the region.

Bundy business Oscar Motel is making sure they remain ahead of the game.

Last week, the motel introduced a new payment option for their guests in the form of cryptocurrency - making them the first merchant in Bundaberg to use payment platform TravelbyBit.

This also makes the business the first motel in Bundaberg to accept cryptocurrency as a valid payment method.

Oscar Motel owner Zane Mackey said the payment process for guests was "just as easy as an Eftpos transaction”.

"It's (TravelbyBit) a quick and easy point of sale system, and to use it, anyone who owns cryptocurrency can come in and we give them a price of a room at, let's say $120 a night, and scan the code that appears and the payment goes through in 10 seconds,” Mr Mackey said.

Mr Mackey said he was inspired by the businesses in Agnes water and Seventeen Seventy that are paving the way forward in accepting different forms of currency.

Agnes Water has dubbed itself as "Australia's first digital currency-friendly” town, with more than 30 businesses accepting cryptocurrency.

"In Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy there are signs that say 'Welcome, you can use bitcoin here' - which is awesome,” Mr Mackey said.

"We have been thinking about it for a while, and we wanted to make sure we were getting ahead of it all before it takes off - and we wouldn't want to be left behind.

"Oscar Motel accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dashcoin and soon we'll be introducing Bitcoin Cash.”

With no transaction fees, and no need for customers to waste time working out currency exchange rates, Mr Mackey said adopting the payment method was the next logical step in putting Bundaberg on the map for international tourists.

"That person has that total cost locked in, it can't be changed, and as soon as you press 'pay now', that amount is the final amount that comes out,” Mr Mackey said.

He said guests could see the total amount they were paying their own currency.

"There are no added transaction fees and people also don't have to worry about currency exchange rates.”

Mr Mackey said other businesses should jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon as the world moved further into a digital-currency age.

"I think more businesses should really be considering accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method and get ahead of that curve,” he said.

"It can seem complicated because you go into explaining blockchain and all that, but TravelbyBit is really simple to use.”