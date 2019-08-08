Local builders compete for recognition

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards in 2018. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara was the best house of the year in Wide Bay Burnett.

SUSTAINABILITY in the local construction industry is likely to be a factor in the Master Builders Queensland regional awards night in Bundaberg on Friday night.

Master Builders regional manager Ian Langer said there was an increasing number of entries across all award nominations, but that in Wide Bay Burnett the most competitive fields among builders were usually the middle priced housing categories.

There were 29 different categories that the region's builders would compete against, which were mostly for residential and commercial projects.

There were also several individual awards recognising excellence in the field.

"Sustainability plays a more significant role in construction each year and judges have to be considerate of ever-changing design trends and materials,” Mr Langer said.

But winning an award in the other fields, in the low and high range values, would not be easy for builders either.

"In the individual categories, the Apprentice of the Year and Women in Building Awards are very competitive with a depth of talent in both.”

Mr Langer said the awards ceremony was important because it celebrated the skill, knowledge and detail that local builders had put into their work.

"The awards also provide an opportunity for the building and construction industry to take a moment to come up for air, celebrate success and receive recognition for their astounding work,” he said.

"They provide an opportunity for the broader community to get a peep behind the curtains and take pride in the amazing work being produced in our Queensland communities.

"The quality of the winning homes is second to none and epitomises what living in the Wide Bay Burnett region is all about.”

The award winners will qualify for awards at a state level, and if successful would then enter the national field.