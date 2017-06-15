LOCAL BUDGET: What your rate rise is being spent on

What are your dollars being spent on around Bundaberg?

TODAY the Bundaberg Regional Council handed down its 2017/18 Budget.

Bundaberg ratepayers have been slugged with a 3.45% average increase and a new $50 a year environment charge.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the rate rise will fund a massive capital works spend of $130m, an amount that was only dwarfed by the budget to recover from the 2013 flood.

Mr Dempsey said the spend is to keep momentum going in the region and create jobs.

What we know:

Pathways and roads around the region will be heavily invested in, especially in and around Bargara

The Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant will undergo it's final stages with a boost of $20 million

Stage Two of the Bundaberg Multiplex has been allocated $7.5 million and will be complete this year

Council is investing $1 million to upgrade the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery

Construction of a third cell at the Cedars Road Landfill at a cost of almost $4.3 million is the big ticket item aligned with the Waste and Recycling budget

The CBD Fire Station will be transformed into an art and innovation hub

$500,000 has been allocated for the construction of a natural themed play area at the Botanic Gardens

Swimming pools around the region will be redeveloped

Roads and drainage- $34.24m- Cr Wayne Honor

Cr Wayne Honor. Max Fleet BUN220514NBP3

Regional roads, pathways, bridges and crossings remain a core investment of Council's budget.

One million dollars will be invested in design and construction of a pathway from Que Hee St to the Ring Road as one part of a major focus on pathways.

Hughes Road, Bargara will continue to be worked on. Paul Donaldson BUN270916DEV3

Additionally, $600,000 will be invested to further work on Hughes Rd (Wearing Rd to Watsons Rd) at Bargara Rds across the region will benefit from the $12.5 million to be injected into resurfacing and rejuvenation projects.

Council is serious about addressing legacy drainage issues across the region and has boosted its budget allocation in this area from half a million dollars to $2 million.

Water and Sewerage- $39.35m- Cr Jason Bartels

Cr Jason Bartels. Contributed

More than $20 million has been included in the Wastewater budget to progress the final stages of the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Major upgrades at Woodgate Beach and at Gin Gin will improve infrastructure in these areas.

Brad Bakker, Cr Jason Bartels, Duane Crowther, Cr Bill Trevor, Chris Lovejoy and Cr Scott Rowleson at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant. Paul Donaldson BUN160317RUB7

The sum of $2.1 million is allocated for Burnett Heads CBD sewerage infrastructure.

Upgrades to water treatment facilities is budgeted at $$6.65 million.

A smart meter trial which involves installation and monitoring is valued at $1.25 million. Treatment plants at Kalkie and Gregory River (Childers) are scheduled for major upgrades.

Major Projects- $22.15m- Cr Greg Barnes

Cr Greg Barnes. Max Fleet BUN171114DOG1

Stage Two of the Bundaberg Multiplex has been allocated $7.5 million which will see the $12.5 million project finalised by the end of the year.

Other big ticket items contained in Major Projects include $8 million to facilitate the redevelopment of the Bundaberg CBD while $4.8 million is included to undertake the Burnett Heads CBD revitalisation.

BRC are allocating funds to work on the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Craig Warhurst

To support the private $8.5 million investment in the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Centre Council is investing $1 million to upgrade the streetscape in the area. Investigations into the Bundaberg Aquatic Centre and redevelopment of the Anzac Pool and Park are also budget items.

Waste and Recycling- $6.13m- Cr Scott Rowleson

Cr Scott Rowleson. Craig Warhurst

Construction of a third cell at the Cedars Road Landfill at a cost of almost $4.3 million is the big ticket item aligned with the Waste & Recycling budget.

The cell is designed and constructed to strict state government standards which will incorporate technology that captures leachate from decomposing buried rubbish as well as incorporating the ability to facilitate the gas flaring program currently in place across the current site.

More than $800,000 will be spent to start capping a landfill site that is near capacity.

The phytocapping procedure involves utilising vegetation to provide a more environmentally astute means of finalising the use of a landfill area.

A recycle shop will also be established at the Woodgate waste collection point.

Technology and Development- $3.72m- Cr Helen Blackburn

Cr Helen Blackburn.

A budget vote of $500,000 will allow Council to commence a redevelopment of the CBD Fire Station as an Art and Innovation Hub.

With the fire station relocating to a new facility the opportunity exists top transform the current fire station into a relevant community space.

The Bundaberg Fire and Rescue Service Station will be transformed into a new arts hub. Zach Hogg BUN030614FRE1

Council is also looking to purchase a section of land adjacent to the Burnett River to complement its Riverside Precinct redevelopment.

This budget allocation will also fund the cost of aerial photography to update Council's geographical information system as well as providing further CCTV installations.

Parks/Natural areas- $2.7m- Cr Bill Trevor

Cr Bill Trevor Craig Warhurst

Heading a program of initiatives aimed at providing sun smart options, better park facilities and amenities blocks across the Bundaberg Region is a $500,000 allocation for the construction of a natural themed play area at the Botanic Gardens.

The design of the play area will be a departure from the traditional plastic play zones.

The Bundaberg Botanic Gardens will have more added to it thanks to the budget. Mike Knott BUN041016TRAIN4

A number of projects identified under the State Government's Work For Queensland funding are included in Parks budget initiatives.

Picnic and Fitness nodes will pop up at locations including Barolin Point and Innes Park.

Additional funding has also be applied this year for the control of noxious and invasive plants.

Sport & Venues- Cr David Batt

Cr David Batt. Craig Warhurst

The $1.2 million redevelopment of the Norville Park Swimming Pool will continue into this budget year in conjunction with upgrades to the Childers War Memorial Swimming Pool and Gin Gin Swimming Pool. An amount of $440,000 will be invested in maintaining the standard of holiday park facilities at Elliott Heads, Moore Park and Miara.

Swimming pools around the region will be redeveloped. Paul Donaldson BUN291115SWIM2

The Childers Showgrounds will have $290,000 spent on upgrades to lighting and refurbishments to the grandstand.

It is also a welcome announcement for the Netball Association and Athletics facilities at the Superpark with $368,000 budgeted for extensions to the car park area.

Council is also undertaking a staged installation of shade sails over play areas across the region. Bargara tennis courts will also be resurfaced at a cost of $25,000.

Health & Regulatory- Cr Peter Heuser

Cr Peter Heuser.

Council has continued its development of the Recreational Precinct with an allocation of $240,000 for a new amenities block.

It is also noteworthy that numerous community groups and organisations will benefit from budget announcements for minor repair projects, particularly to halls. Boolboonda, Coronation, Wallaville and Goodnight Scrub Halls will be funded for roof replacements as well as upgraded amenities.

An amount of $25,000 will be spent on works at the Bargara Cultural Centre. An amount of $80,000 will be utilised to upgrade air-conditioning at the Council's Bundaberg Administration Centre

Community Development- $2.97m- Cr Judy Peters

Cr Judy Peters. Ashley Clark

Through Community and Cultural Services Council will continue to financially support the many community and cultural groups and organisations across the region who provide festivals and events which currently receive funding and through the Community Grants program by smaller allocations.

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will receive an upgraded security system. Mike Knott BUN110616CBD5

A number of projects have been identified for the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre including $30,000 for an upgraded security system.

Bundaberg Regional Library will finalise the RFID Project while Gin Gin Library will receive $15,000 for concept planning toward the establishment of a library service at the Gin Gin Service Centre.

Planning- Cr Ross Sommerfeld

Cr Ross Sommerfeld.

Council will engage in major planning initiatives over the next 12 months that will have a significant impact on the future growth of Bundaberg and the region as a whole.

Planning will progress on the Branyan Growth Corridor which involves an area of land bounded by Branyan Dr, Bonna Rd and the Isis Highway.

There will be further improvements to the Town Planning Scheme with initiatives aimed at further reducing red tape and simplifying processes associated with the Plan.

Council has now had the Plan in operation for 12 months and has been able to assess its operation during that period. Some modifications will be implemented to reflect that review.

Council will also pursue a Temporary Local Planning Implement (TLPI) to assist in extending the cane railway network of the Isis Central Sugar Mill.