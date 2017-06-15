24°
News

LOCAL BUDGET: What your rate rise is being spent on

Ashley Clark
| 15th Jun 2017 10:45 AM Updated: 10:51 AM
What are your dollars being spent on around Bundaberg?
What are your dollars being spent on around Bundaberg? Mike Knott BUN221216CBD6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY the Bundaberg Regional Council handed down its 2017/18 Budget.

Bundaberg ratepayers have been slugged with a 3.45% average increase and a new $50 a year environment charge.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the rate rise will fund a massive capital works spend of $130m, an amount that was only dwarfed by the budget to recover from the 2013 flood.

LOCAL BUDGET: Mayor has his say

LOCAL BUDGET: Mayor's speech

LOCAL BUDGET: By the numbers

Mr Dempsey said the spend is to keep momentum going in the region and create jobs.

What we know:

  • Pathways and roads around the region will be heavily invested in, especially in and around Bargara
  • The Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant will undergo it's final stages with a boost of $20 million
  • Stage Two of the Bundaberg Multiplex has been allocated $7.5 million and will be complete this year
  • Council is investing $1 million to upgrade the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery
  • Construction of a third cell at the Cedars Road Landfill at a cost of almost $4.3 million is the big ticket item aligned with the Waste and Recycling budget
  • The CBD Fire Station will be transformed into an art and innovation hub
  • $500,000 has been allocated for the construction of a natural themed play area at the Botanic Gardens
  • Swimming pools around the region will be redeveloped

Roads and drainage- $34.24m- Cr Wayne Honor

 

Cr Wayne Honor.
Cr Wayne Honor. Max Fleet BUN220514NBP3

Regional roads, pathways, bridges and crossings remain a core investment of Council's budget.

One million dollars will be invested in design and construction of a pathway from Que Hee St to the Ring Road as one part of a major focus on pathways.

 

Hughes Road, Bargara will continue to be worked on.
Hughes Road, Bargara will continue to be worked on. Paul Donaldson BUN270916DEV3

Additionally, $600,000 will be invested to further work on Hughes Rd (Wearing Rd to Watsons Rd) at Bargara Rds across the region will benefit from the $12.5 million to be injected into resurfacing and rejuvenation projects.

Council is serious about addressing legacy drainage issues across the region and has boosted its budget allocation in this area from half a million dollars to $2 million.

Water and Sewerage- $39.35m- Cr Jason Bartels

 

Cr Jason Bartels.
Cr Jason Bartels. Contributed

More than $20 million has been included in the Wastewater budget to progress the final stages of the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Major upgrades at Woodgate Beach and at Gin Gin will improve infrastructure in these areas.

 

Brad Bakker, Cr Jason Bartels, Duane Crowther, Cr Bill Trevor, Chris Lovejoy and Cr Scott Rowleson at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant.
Brad Bakker, Cr Jason Bartels, Duane Crowther, Cr Bill Trevor, Chris Lovejoy and Cr Scott Rowleson at the Rubyanna Water Treatment Plant. Paul Donaldson BUN160317RUB7

The sum of $2.1 million is allocated for Burnett Heads CBD sewerage infrastructure.

Upgrades to water treatment facilities is budgeted at $$6.65 million.

A smart meter trial which involves installation and monitoring is valued at $1.25 million. Treatment plants at Kalkie and Gregory River (Childers) are scheduled for major upgrades.

Major Projects- $22.15m- Cr Greg Barnes

 

Cr Greg Barnes.
Cr Greg Barnes. Max Fleet BUN171114DOG1

Stage Two of the Bundaberg Multiplex has been allocated $7.5 million which will see the $12.5 million project finalised by the end of the year.

Other big ticket items contained in Major Projects include $8 million to facilitate the redevelopment of the Bundaberg CBD while $4.8 million is included to undertake the Burnett Heads CBD revitalisation.

 

BRC are allocating funds to work on the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.
BRC are allocating funds to work on the streetscape in the area of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Craig Warhurst

To support the private $8.5 million investment in the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Centre Council is investing $1 million to upgrade the streetscape in the area. Investigations into the Bundaberg Aquatic Centre and redevelopment of the Anzac Pool and Park are also budget items.

Waste and Recycling- $6.13m- Cr Scott Rowleson

 

Cr Scott Rowleson.
Cr Scott Rowleson. Craig Warhurst

Construction of a third cell at the Cedars Road Landfill at a cost of almost $4.3 million is the big ticket item aligned with the Waste & Recycling budget.

The cell is designed and constructed to strict state government standards which will incorporate technology that captures leachate from decomposing buried rubbish as well as incorporating the ability to facilitate the gas flaring program currently in place across the current site.

More than $800,000 will be spent to start capping a landfill site that is near capacity.

The phytocapping procedure involves utilising vegetation to provide a more environmentally astute means of finalising the use of a landfill area.

A recycle shop will also be established at the Woodgate waste collection point.

Technology and Development- $3.72m- Cr Helen Blackburn

 

Cr Helen Blackburn.
Cr Helen Blackburn.

A budget vote of $500,000 will allow Council to commence a redevelopment of the CBD Fire Station as an Art and Innovation Hub.

With the fire station relocating to a new facility the opportunity exists top transform the current fire station into a relevant community space.

 

The Bundaberg Fire and Rescue Service Station will be transformed into a new arts hub.
The Bundaberg Fire and Rescue Service Station will be transformed into a new arts hub. Zach Hogg BUN030614FRE1

Council is also looking to purchase a section of land adjacent to the Burnett River to complement its Riverside Precinct redevelopment.

This budget allocation will also fund the cost of aerial photography to update Council's geographical information system as well as providing further CCTV installations.

Parks/Natural areas- $2.7m- Cr Bill Trevor

 

Cr Bill Trevor
Cr Bill Trevor Craig Warhurst

Heading a program of initiatives aimed at providing sun smart options, better park facilities and amenities blocks across the Bundaberg Region is a $500,000 allocation for the construction of a natural themed play area at the Botanic Gardens.

The design of the play area will be a departure from the traditional plastic play zones.

 

The Bundaberg Botanic Gardens will have more added to it thanks to the budget.
The Bundaberg Botanic Gardens will have more added to it thanks to the budget. Mike Knott BUN041016TRAIN4

A number of projects identified under the State Government's Work For Queensland funding are included in Parks budget initiatives.

Picnic and Fitness nodes will pop up at locations including Barolin Point and Innes Park.

Additional funding has also be applied this year for the control of noxious and invasive plants.

Sport & Venues- Cr David Batt

 

Cr David Batt.
Cr David Batt. Craig Warhurst

The $1.2 million redevelopment of the Norville Park Swimming Pool will continue into this budget year in conjunction with upgrades to the Childers War Memorial Swimming Pool and Gin Gin Swimming Pool. An amount of $440,000 will be invested in maintaining the standard of holiday park facilities at Elliott Heads, Moore Park and Miara.

 

Swimming pools around the region will be redeveloped.
Swimming pools around the region will be redeveloped. Paul Donaldson BUN291115SWIM2

The Childers Showgrounds will have $290,000 spent on upgrades to lighting and refurbishments to the grandstand.

It is also a welcome announcement for the Netball Association and Athletics facilities at the Superpark with $368,000 budgeted for extensions to the car park area.

Council is also undertaking a staged installation of shade sails over play areas across the region. Bargara tennis courts will also be resurfaced at a cost of $25,000.

Health & Regulatory- Cr Peter Heuser

 

Cr Peter Heuser.
Cr Peter Heuser.

Council has continued its development of the Recreational Precinct with an allocation of $240,000 for a new amenities block.

It is also noteworthy that numerous community groups and organisations will benefit from budget announcements for minor repair projects, particularly to halls. Boolboonda, Coronation, Wallaville and Goodnight Scrub Halls will be funded for roof replacements as well as upgraded amenities.

An amount of $25,000 will be spent on works at the Bargara Cultural Centre. An amount of $80,000 will be utilised to upgrade air-conditioning at the Council's Bundaberg Administration Centre

Community Development- $2.97m- Cr Judy Peters

 

Cr Judy Peters.
Cr Judy Peters. Ashley Clark

Through Community and Cultural Services Council will continue to financially support the many community and cultural groups and organisations across the region who provide festivals and events which currently receive funding and through the Community Grants program by smaller allocations.

 

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will receive an upgraded security system.
The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will receive an upgraded security system. Mike Knott BUN110616CBD5

A number of projects have been identified for the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre including $30,000 for an upgraded security system.

Bundaberg Regional Library will finalise the RFID Project while Gin Gin Library will receive $15,000 for concept planning toward the establishment of a library service at the Gin Gin Service Centre.

Planning- Cr Ross Sommerfeld

 

Cr Ross Sommerfeld.
Cr Ross Sommerfeld.

Council will engage in major planning initiatives over the next 12 months that will have a significant impact on the future growth of Bundaberg and the region as a whole.

Planning will progress on the Branyan Growth Corridor which involves an area of land bounded by Branyan Dr, Bonna Rd and the Isis Highway.

There will be further improvements to the Town Planning Scheme with initiatives aimed at further reducing red tape and simplifying processes associated with the Plan.

Council has now had the Plan in operation for 12 months and has been able to assess its operation during that period. Some modifications will be implemented to reflect that review.

Council will also pursue a Temporary Local Planning Implement (TLPI) to assist in extending the cane railway network of the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  2017/18 budget budget bundaberg budget bundaberg regional council council rate rise rates

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

UPDATE: Details emerge of woman found in Bundaberg drain

UPDATE: Details emerge of woman found in Bundaberg drain

COUNCIL workers find women in drain, she may have been there overnight.

Bartels makes a stand on rate rise

ELECTION PROMISE: Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels doesn't support the rate rise.

Councillor stands by election commitment

State road budget labelled a 'disgrace'

MP Stephen Bennett.

MP says it's not good enough

Chopper to airlift injured elderly man after crash

Ambulance

Emergency services were called to the rollover around 11am

Local Partners

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Season two of SBS's hit comedy doesn’t include a reunion, but rather shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

OWNER WANTS YOUR OFFER NOW!

6 Patrick Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $215,000

Located in Avenell Heights, this low set brick home is a great place to start whether you're a first home buyer looking at getting into the market or an investor...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY NOW OR LAND BANK FOR YOUR SUPER NEST EGG

LOT 16 GAHANS ROAD, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Shovel ready 14 lot subdivision development here to be sold now. With ... $569,000

Shovel ready 14 lot subdivision development here to be sold now. With stage 1 already completed, stage 2 being 1 lot into 14 lots has no expiry on the development...

Be Apart of Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 1 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $146,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

Million dollar home sold with the help of Hollywood

320 acres for the price of a suburban home

ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.

Massive property goes on the market

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!