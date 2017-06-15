LOCAL BUDGET: Mayor's speech

ROAD PROJECT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road.

THE Bundaberg Regional Council handed down its 2017/18 Budget this morning giving ratepayers an average rise of 3.45%.

Coupled with the rise is an annual $50 Community an Environment Charge.

Mayor Jack Dempsey praised the council for adopting the budget which includes a $130m capital works spend.

Cr Demspey said the spend was to keep momentum and increase jobs growth in the region.

Below is his speech:

Good morning Councillors, CEO and staff, ladies and gentlemen and media representatives.

Adopting the annual Budget is an extremely exciting time not only for the Council but also our great community.

Council budgets are premised on community consultation and designed on community expectation.

Community consultation through our Community Reference Groups have been extremely beneficial while documents including our recently updated 5 year Corporate Plan, our long term vision captured in the report and Council's Economic Development Plan provide key information.

When you view these future focussed reports in tandem with community expectation for Council to maintain the standard of services already supplied across numerous operational areas, you begin to appreciate the spread of financial engagement required through Council's annual budget.

Today ladies and gentlemen, I can announce that Council's 2017-2018 budget comprises a combined capital and recurrent expenditure of 250.6 million dollars.

Council anticipates ending the next financial year with an operating surplus of $7 million and Community assets with a net value of $1.884 billion.

To gather the resources to fund Council programs the average urban residential general and utility rates will increase by 3.45%.

Council is tasked with substantially funding the huge cost of sewerage infrastructure through ratepayer generated revenue. Gone are the days of government support for this essential infrastructure.

I must mention that in addition to building a major facility at Rubyanna, Council is also aware that a significant amount of its existing infrastructure is under some duress for maintenance or significant upgrading. Resources need to be accrued to facilitate that maintenance. Thankfully new technology is playing a major role in allowing a very cost effective means of re-sleeving water and wastewater infrastructure.

In relation to Discounts

All discounts and concessions will continue. Early payment and pensioner discounts amount to $8.3 million from our rates levy.

Waste and Recycling Vouchers

Council will introduce a flexible and cost saving voucher system. Each ratepayer will receive two vouchers that entitles the holder to access local waste facilities at times of their choosing throughout the year.

Record Capital Works Program

It is incumbent on Council to maintain the momentum it has established over the past 12 months.

Our record $130 million dollar Capital Works budget will see:

$32 million invested in sewerage

$24 million in road infrastructure

$22 million in major projects such as Rubyanna and the CBD revitalisation

$6 million will be invested in stormwater drainage to address the many legacy drainage issues existing across our region

Turning to Community Revitalisation and Future Planning

$8 million will be invested in the first stage of the CBD revitalisation. This is our shopping heart which encompasses our financial and services sectors. We have a beautiful city centre and Council, in conjunction with all stakeholders, will strive to put a new shine on a true diamond.

Smart City technology will also be to the fore with a major facelift planned for the Burnett Heads CBD. Council is seeking grant funds of almost $5 million to undertake this important work. Burnett Heads is an emerging community with the Port, State Development Area and Mon Repos key factors in the economic future of the Bundaberg Region.

Council's substantial investment in Clean Energy will continue with solar initiatives on all new infrastructure and installation of charging ports for electric cars at locations like the Multiplex and Childers.

Major Projects

Work will continue into this new budget year in finalising work on Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex and the 71 million dollar Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant. Both these projects represent economic drivers for the Bundaberg Region with local contractors heavily involved in both projects. The ongoing economic value of the Multiplex as a major events venue and of Rubyanna as a catalyst for development demonstrate the value of these projects to the Bundaberg Region. More than $100 million has been invested - mainly by Council - in these two projects.

Parks, Gardens and Pathways

More than 6.2 million dollars will be invested across Parks, Gardens and Pathways to provide recreational opportunities and promote a healthy lifestyle across the Bundaberg Region. Council will continue its investment in open spaces which this year will see the development of several off leash dog areas to cater to community lifestyle needs. Major improvements are also underway at the Botanic Gardens and I am delighted to see one million dollars being invested in providing an entrance statement to showcase East Bundaberg tourist attractions.

Community and Environment Charge

Our residents are being asked to support a new initiative of Council with the introduction of a 25 dollar half yearly charge.

The funding will continue our growth and protect our enviable lifestyle. The positive gains of the last 12 months must be continued to meet community expectation and take advantage of funding opportunities as they arise.

The Bundaberg Region encompasses some of the most magnificent natural assets of any region along the Queensland coastline.

Our community is growing and along with that growth are expressed aspirations to enjoy more and improved facilities.

Council recognises that securing our natural assets and developing community assets outside the scope of the annual budget requires additional unallocated resources.

It is imperative that we commence to fund environmental challenges such as the impact of invasive weeds and pest plants or the damage to our beaches and waterways through occurrences such as erosion. Having the capacity to engage with Clean Energy or Smart City technology and opportunities to improve our built environment is also an avenue of consideration for funding through this charge.

We need these funds to leverage opportunities as they arise in State or Federal Government Grants.

At $50 per year the Community and Environment Charge is less than a dollar per week.

Debt situation

Council proposes to borrow 33.75 million dollars to fund major projects. Council has applied for grant funding to offset the need to borrow and if successful in the grant applications the scheduled borrowings will be significantly reduced. Council's current debt situation is slightly under $53 million which is well within Council's financial capacity to manage when compared to Council's strong asset base of more than 1.8 billion dollars.

Ladies and gentlemen, as I draw towards the end of the budget presentation I would like to express my appreciation to our dedicated staff who worked through the budget process. I also thank the CEO and Senior officers for their professionalism and insight. Thank you also to my fellow Councillors for the endurance they have exhibited in the many long hours around the meeting table, the robust debate, the willingness to achieve consensus and ultimately the formation of the Budget.

In closing, I would like to make the following observation.

The Bundaberg Region is a fantastic location to live, work, play and invest.

Council is aware of its responsibility to its residents, to the direction we lead our community and the legacy we create.

Council is charged with identifying the opportunities essential for the Bundaberg Region to achieve its potential.

We have, at times, worn unwelcome tags. Well, we are bucking the trend.

Council simply seeks its fair share of the tax pie for the benefit of our residents and the growth of our region. Currently the Federal government takes 80 percent of taxes, the State 16 percent and Local Government - your Council - just 4 percent.

We continue to request partnerships with State and Federal Government but if those requests go unanswered we will not be deterred from the goals we must achieve.

There is a magnificent mood of optimism humming within this region.

Council has played a role in this as we seek to establish the framework that promotes investment and development.

The ball is rolling - the momentum and the confidence has been established.

We all have a stake in this magnificent region.

As a Council, we will make it the best it can be.

I commend the Bundaberg Regional Council Budget 2017/2018 for adoption.