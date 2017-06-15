LOCAL BUDGET: Mayor has his say

IN THE BUDGET: Ratepayers will receive two free waste vouchers, to be utilised at times of their own choosing to dispose of refuse at regional facilities.

"GROWTH and momentum” remain the key words for Bundaberg Regional Council according to Mayor Jack Dempsey, who delivered another record-setting budget today.

"This budget incorporates expenditure, both capital and recurrent, of $250.6 million. Council will end the 2017/2018 financial year with net assets worth $1.884 billion and a potential debt situation of $86 million after proposing borrowing of $33 million to fund initiatives in this budget,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said the council budget contained the lowest average urban residential general and utility rates rise since amalgamation in 2008, with the council restricting the increase to 3.45%.

"While it is satisfying to minimise the impact on ratepayers, the task for council is to continue to drive regional growth and maintain the economic momentum established over the past 12 months.

"Again we have hit a record figure with a capital works program topping the $130 million mark. Our capital works program is the engine room of the region, with these funds of paramount importance in providing work for our 800-plus staff, local contractors and tradies and local businesses who supply to council projects.

"Residents can again expect a focus on roads and drainage, with $30 million set aside to progress works in these areas. Legacy drainage issue have been a focus of increased council funding and we are steadily working through a backlog of these issues.”

Cr Dempsey said the council was getting on the front foot to address sewerage issues and a budget allocation of $32 million would provide for further funding of the Rubyanna project and upgrades to existing plants at Childers, Gin Gin and Woodgate as well as options for dry sewer at Innes Park.

"Works scheduled under our Major Projects banner include the completion of Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex and an initial investment of $8 million to revitalise the Bundaberg CBD.

"Residents at Burnett Heads can also look forward to a $6.9 million funding of the Streetscape project in tandem with a significant sewerage upgrade. Council recognises that the growth of the Port area, State Development Area and the Mon Repos Turtle attraction will provide a future positive economic impact for the region.

"Parks, pathways and recreation areas remain high on council's list of community priorities and $7.2 million has been allocated to continue the investment in these areas. The Botanic Gardens will be the location of a new adventure-style playground that has a budget of half a million dollars.

"Other play and leisure areas for the district's youth will be constructed across the region, with council also funding a staged program of shade sails across new and existing parks to promote a sun safe message.”

Cr Dempsey said the council continued to maintain a focus on the delivery of its core services and expansion was planned for waste and recycling collection routes across the region. Ratepayers would also receive two free waste vouchers, to be utilised at times of their own choosing to dispose of refuse at regional facilities.

"Council has now waived the previous $5 fee for the disposal of computers, televisions and monitors. That e-waste can now be disposed of free of charge.

"It is worth noting that the potential cost to council in lost revenue through introduction of the free vouchers is $1.3 million.”