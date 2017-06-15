LOCAL BUDGET: By the numbers

NUMBERS
- Capital and Recurrent Expenditure of $250.6 million
- Capital Works Budget of $130 million
- An average urban residential general rates and services increase of 3.45%
- A planned operational surplus of $7 million to fund future infrastructure projects
- The 2017/18 budget again highlights the difficulties of Local Government achieving outcomes for its ratepayers with a meagre slice of the national tax pie. With the Federal Government taking 80%, the State 16% and Local Government just 4%, it remains incumbent on the top two tiers of government to assume a more generous and realistic disbursement of support to regional councils.
MOMENTUM
- The past 12 months have been viewed as impressive, even game changing by some commentators. The gains of the past year count for little if we let momentum stall and fritter away these gains through a lack of purpose or lack of vision.
- Council has been doing more than its share of the heavy lifting involving regional job and economic stimulus - Rubyanna, Bundaberg Multiplex.
- Bundaberg Open for Development initiative has topped $180 million in incentivized projects. The strategy has been extended until December.
VISION
- In producing this budget document, Council has been bold in its planning; creative in its vision and is fully committed to the task of delivering outcomes.
- In preparing the Budget, Council examines the projects identified in documents like our just updated Corporate Plan, our long-term vision captured in the Bundaberg Region 2031 report and Council's Economic Development Plan.
- Council's vision extends to the investigation of an aquatic centre and a community water park, as well as full economic utilisation of valuable assets in riverfront property.
OUTCOMES
- The Budget will deliver a dividend for every resident and ratepayer across the Bundaberg region. That dividend will be evident in the work to be funded in the coming 12 months from the record $130 million capital works program.
- Support for our pensioners through rate concessions valued at $1.4 million.
- An equitable share of the budget applied across all Council divisions.
- Full employment for Council's 800-plus staff, reinforcing Council's position as the region's largest employer.
- Financial management that secures an affordable future for the community. Debt and spending well under control - Council lives and operates within its means.