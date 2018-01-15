Local brothers take out Gold Lotto win

It's been a good week for two Gayndah brothers who took out division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

TWO brothers admit they've been too busy celebrating to sleep since they discovered they won division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The Gayndah men held one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 3807 on January 13.

Each entry takes home a division one prize of $592,528.67.

In addition to the division one win, the private syndicate's marked System 9 entry also won division three 18 times and division four 45 times, bolstering their total windfall to $609,527.42.

The brothers, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were both still revelling in the win.

"I looked at the numbers about 10.30pm on Saturday night," one of the brothers said.

"I first saw four out of the six numbers so I thought we had a fairly good win.

"Then when I actually went in and saw the $600,000 I said 'holy sh*t!'.

"I woke my misses up and she didn't know where she was. She thought the house was on fire.

"I rang my brother right then and there.

"He didn't believe me until I sent him a screenshot of the ticket.

"I took a six pack around to him and we had a few beers.

"We haven't really stopped.

"We've had about seven hours sleep in two nights."

The brothers said they planned to use their Gold Lotto windfall to pay off their mortgages and live debt-free.

"It's the perfect amount too - not a stupid amount where you start doing stupid things, like buying Ferraris," one said.

"It's a nice usable amount. It sets us up for life."

The pair said they had only been playing their numbers for about 14 weeks.

"They're lots of family birthdays - and we're going to keep laying them for the next 40 years," they said.

The men purchased their winning marked System 9 entry online at thelott.com.

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3807 on Saturday January 13 were 45, 36, 16, 19, 6 and 1, while the supplementary numbers were 11 and 5.

Throughout Australia, there were seven division one winning entries - one from Queensland, two from New South Wales, one from Tasmania, one from South Australia and two from Western Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 240 so far this financial year, including 58 won by Golden Casket customers.