Local boy wins big at 'Logies of plumbing and gas'

BEST IN BUSINESS: Tristan Wilsom is the Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland Second Year Apprentice of the Year.

TAKING out not one but two awards at the Master Plumbers' Association of Queensland awards night in Brisbane, Bundy boy Tristan Wilson did Gainsite Plumbing and Gas proud.

Stacked against the best apprentices from across the state, the second-year apprentice was named Insinkerater Second Year Apprentice of the Year and was runner-up for Apprentice of the Year at what they call the Logies of plumbing and gas.

Mr Wilson said he loved what he did but he didn't expect to win.

"The whole night was really good,” he said.

"I started doing work experience at school as a mechanic, but I didn't really like that so I moved on to plumbing and really enjoyed that so I stuck with it.

"Then when I finished school I handed my resumes out everywhere until I found myself at Gainsite.”

Mr Wilson said he'd had the opportunity to do various styles of work during his apprenticeship at Gainsite.

"I like everything, but I tend to favour anything to do with water,” he said.

"It's good with Gainsite being such a big company, there's a big scope of things to do.

Mr Wilson said not only were his colleagues at Gainsite teaching him with all the skills of a good plumber but they had also taken him under their wing like part of the family.

"There's a real sense of family here and everyone's really helpful on and off the job site,” Mr Wilson said.

"They are a really good crew.”

Gainsite Plumbing and Gas director Dale Robinson said Mr Wilson was the first member of the Gainsite to team to have won such awards.

"We are all very proud of him,” Mr Robinson said.

"He really does deserve it, he adapts to different environments really well and he's a fast learner, ready to take on any challenges in the workplace.”