Local beach makes top 10 in state

IN THE Bundaberg region, residents and tourists alike are spoiled for choice when it comes to pristine beaches, and it seems like Surf Life Saving Queensland agrees.

Despite the ongoing heat, summer is ending and that means the annual list of SLSQ top ten patrolled beaches has been released.

Ranking popular locations based on safety, facilities and nearby services, Bundaberg’s Nielson Park made the cut at number 6.

“Nielson Park claimed the best beach in Bundaberg due to its calm conditions and low incident occurrences, with only four rescues performed across summer,” the report read.

“Local restaurants and food outlets are within walking distance, and the caravan park is a stone’s throw away, so it’s great for both locals and visitors.

“Before heading to the beach, ensure to check patrol times and only swim when lifesavers or lifeguards are on duty.”

Taking out the top spot Queensland’s top 10 beaches this year’s was Coolum, Sunshine Coast.

Followed by Alma Bay, Magnetic Island; Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast and Four Mile Beach, Port Douglas.

Nielson Park Beach is patrolled this weekend from 9am – 5pm.

Beachgoers are urged to always swim during patrolled hours, read the condition report when arriving at the beach and stay sun safe – remember to slip, slop, slap, seek and slide.