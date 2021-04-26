Local bakery rises up as Bundy’s favourite in poll

Kirsten Sampson, Raylee Drescher and Jacqui Tardent from Rise the Bakehouse.

Celebrity chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail have been on the hunt for the best bakery in the region and local readers have spoken.

With a number of bakeries nominated, Rise the Bakehouse took out the top place in our online poll.

For 20 years, Rise the Bakehouse has been serving delicious baked treats and breads to the Bundaberg region, using produce and deli supplies from Olsens Corner FoodWorks who are renowned for their local, fresh, quality products.

The good ol’ loaf of white, grain or wholemeal bread are popular among customers, as well as childhood favourites including lamingtons, sausage rolls and vanilla slices.

Coffee has also become a big part of their business with the bakery’s baristas taking pride in each cup.

Jane Brosnan from Rise the Bakehouse said staff felt “incredibly proud” to be voted Bundy’s favourite.

“We have a fabulous team on board who work hard and have built fabulous friendships with our customers. We are incredibly grateful to be part of such a close and supportive community,” she said.

“Using age-old bread recipes and only the finest ingredients, our team of passionate bakers make a crackling loaf of traditional white, wholemeal and grain breads.”

Ms Brosnan said the support of the community was more important than ever in the current environment.

“In times of hardship, uncertainty and fear, community is more important than ever,” she said.

“In our experience the Bundaberg community really came together. Our staff, customers, local suppliers and other local businesses have gone to incredible effort to communicate, inform and support one another.”

Ms Brosnan said supporting local businesses encouraged the health and sustainability of local communities.

“There are many fabulous reasons to support local business,” she said.

“When you support locally owned businesses, you are supporting the local economy and employment of local people, encouraging the health and sustainability of your local community, while encouraging community engagement and creating long term relationships.”

