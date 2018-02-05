Local audience has a role to play

EVER watched a horror movie and screamed "don't run up the stairs, get out of the house!”?

Here's your chance to experience an original horror show of your own and if you're thinking haunted house, think again.

Rising Waters - Haunted Interactive Experience is a horror-themed theatrical performance, where you are both an audience member and a character in the story, and it's coming to Bundaberg.

Despite not having any lines, you may be asked to do some action, solve puzzles and make choices, said to leave you feeling a little spooked.

Haunted Interactive Experience business manager Elizabeth Willow said they have 25-30 scripts in their arsenal and the performance focused more on the story than the location.

"A lot of people expect a haunted house - it's not that,” she said.

"It's more like a horror-themed theatre performance by actors.

"We aren't limited by venue which has allowed us to go where other shows might not be able to.

"We've done shows in a church, by a swimming pool and in a school.”

The main target is audience is people aged 18-30 but Ms Willow said there was elderly couple in Perth who attended every show.

You must be 15 or older to take part in the show.

The Rising Waters script follows a killer named Carson and an abundance of twists, turns and conflicting information along the way.

Where this frightful tale and experience takes place is as much of a mystery to the public as the show itself - the location is revealed once you've purchased your ticket.

The show is being held over four nights, from March 8-11, with five shows a night.

Audience numbers are strictly limited and Ms Willow said ticket sales had already been kicking along well.

Due to the jump-scares Ms Willow said the show wasn't suitable for pregnant women, people with heart conditions and people with anxiety. The experience also has no wheelchair access.

As there is a bit of running involved, anyone with joint issues or similar mobility issues is advised to contact the company in advance so they can make arrangements on the night.

For more information visit www.interactivehorrorexperience.com or their Facebook page.

The first ten tickets on each date only are $29.90, and thereafter adult tickets are $39.90, Concession $35.90 and, if you want to get spooked as a group, tickets for groups of six or more are $34.90.