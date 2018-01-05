Local artist takes works to world

MASTERFUL ART: Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis will send two paintings to America to exhibit at the the fifth annual Culture Bridge Exhibition in Chicago, Illinois.

MASTERFUL ART: Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis will send two paintings to America to exhibit at the the fifth annual Culture Bridge Exhibition in Chicago, Illinois. Contributed

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

A PERMANTLY injured painting hand hasn't stopped Bundaberg artist Terri Lewis showing her work worldwide.

She was the only Australian out of 50 artists chosen to exhibit her artwork in Chicago for the fifth annual Culture Bridge Exhibition next month.

Lewis said the past year had been fantastic and the US exhibition was the icing on the cake.

Her two abstract art pieces were chosen out of hundreds submitted.

"The curator contacted me, asking me to apply to show my work,” Lewis said.

"The exhibition will highlight the strength and diversity of people from all over the world.”

But this isn't the first time Lewis' artwork has left Australia - she's previously had pieces shown and purchased in Italy.

About a year ago Lewis injured her right arm and was told she would have to take a break from painting.

But the "stubborn” artist took it in her stride and picked up the brush with her left hand.

"I would never have tried to paint with my left hand before my right was injured,” she said.

"The damage to the right is permanent and I couldn't give up painting.”

The change from right to left has given her artwork a different style - and for the better, she says.

So much so she has vowed not to return to painting with her right hand.

"It was frustrating at first but now it's much easier.”

As an abstract artist, Lewis leaves the interpretation of her work to the viewer.

She started painting when aged 12 but didn't turn to abstract art until five years ago.

"Abstract has opened so many doors for me,” she told the NewsMail.

"I enjoy that people can have a different connection with it,” she said.

"Some people may see one thing and someone else see something totally different.”

Lewis's artwork is now on its way to Illinois.

Anyone interested in Lewis's artwork can find more information at Gwyneth-Terri-Lewis Art Gallery on Facebook.