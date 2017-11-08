Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP's pledge to farmers

SHORT CIRCUIT: LNP leader Tim Nicholls in Bundaberg yesterday to announce his party's policy for electricity rebates for farmers.
SHORT CIRCUIT: LNP leader Tim Nicholls in Bundaberg yesterday to announce his party's policy for electricity rebates for farmers. Mike Knott BUN071117LNP5
Jim Alouat
by

STRUGGLING Bundaberg farmers crippled by soaring power prices will be paid $1400 a year to reduce their electricity bills under a $75 million pledge from the LNP.

But questions over how the party will pay for the promise remain unanswered.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls arrived at Greensill Farming Group at Bundaberg yesterday to announce the LNP's Food and Fibre Transition Payment, which is a $1400 payment each year for up to three years to farmers and irrigators on tariffs 62, 65 and 66, set to be phased out in 2020.

Mr Nicholls said the payments would be made per connection, meaning some farmers may receive multiple payments.

The LNP estimates there are 17,400 connections to tariffs 62, 65 and 66.

Peter Greensill, who owns five farms across the Bundaberg region, would benefit greatly from the initiative.

"I'd say the last 10 years, the acceleration of the electricity price increase is unsustainable across all industries that we're a part of,” he said.

"For us to maintain our international competitiveness we need to make some changes before we get left behind.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said farmers would be able to use the payments on measures they saw fit such as smart meters, energy audits or just to pay off their power bills.

"We have been calling for action on this for some time. Farmers deserve it,” Mr Bennett said.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle welcomed the policy.

"Any announcement that's going to reduce electricity prices for irrigators and agriculture is very welcome,” Mr Dingle said.

"I think what we know today is that any future government actually can make changes to benefit electricity users.”

When questioned how the LNP plan on paying for this commitment, Mr Nicholls said voters would have to wait until the final week of campaigning to find out but said all commitments had been fully costed.

Topics:  bunelection2017 power prices qldelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

$45,000 loss for farmer after rain, hail, wind and fire

$45,000 loss for farmer after rain, hail, wind and fire

MOORE Park farmer Jim Cini has a big clean-up ahead of him and a massive bill to foot after last night's wild weather ruined his crops.

BREAKING: LNP promises plan for a new hospital

An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.

LNP weighs in with a plan for new Bundaberg hospital

Crews working to restore power

POWER OUT: Part of a roof in powerlines on Hunter St in Bundaberg South.

Thousands still in the dark

State Government funding is inadequate: IWC

IWC delivers health, wellbeing, family and community services.

Organisation says we are no closer to rehab facility

Local Partners