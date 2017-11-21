LNP's pledge for extra DV officer

AN LNP Government will employ a second domestic violence liaison officer at Bundaberg Police Station to deal with the alarming levels of violence in homes across the region.

LNP Candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said the number of domestic violence incidents being reported to police had increased dramatically since the role was created ten years ago.

"The workload on Bundaberg's domestic violence liaison officer continues to grow, as awareness of the issue improves, but staffing has not increased,” Mr Batt said.

"General duties officers have been helping, spending an average of four hours on paperwork per case. That's four hours they're stuck at a desk and not out on the beat, keeping our community safe.”

Mr Batt said the LNP was also focussed on addressing some of the precursors to domestic violence, such as drug and alcohol abuse.

"An LNP Government will build a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in the Wide Bay region and we have a five point plan to take ice off our streets, including a $1 million 'dob in a dealer' fund,” he said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the LNP fought from Opposition to successfully introduce laws to Parliament, reforming the bail system to give greater protections to victims of domestic violence.

"Tragically, Queensland accounted for a quarter of all domestic violence-related deaths in Australia last year and breaches of domestic violence orders increase 39 per cent in 2015-16 under Labor,” Mr Bennett said.

"Despite the 'Not Now, Not Ever' report being handed down in 2015, the Palaszczuk Labor Government has only implemented half its recommendations.

"In Government, the LNP recognised the need for action and invested more than $25 million in support initiatives and $10 million in sexual assault and women's health services.”