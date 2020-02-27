Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett have announced the LNP’s plan for tougher DV laws.
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett have announced the LNP’s plan for tougher DV laws.
News

LNP’s plan for better DV laws

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP has released plans for a safety device for domestic violence victims.

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Stephen Bennett said a future LNP government would impose some of the toughest strangulation laws in the country.

“Under the LNP’s plan, frontline police will be given tougher laws and new powers to issue domestic violence orders on the spot.

“The LNP will provide high risk domestic violence victims with personal safety devices so they will know if someone issued with a DVO is getting closer to them.”

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington saidi it was time for Queenslanders to come together to deal with the issue because everyone deserved to live safely, free from violence.

“I share in the community’s grief over the tragic death of Hannah Clarke and her three young children Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey,” she said.

“One of the reasons I became an MP was I saw the system fail domestic violence victims when I worked as a lawyer in Kingaroy.

“I helped families escape violence as a lawyer and I’m determined to keep helping them as a politician.”

deb freklington domestic violence domestoc violence laws hannah clarke stephen bennett
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        premium_icon REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        News THE Bundaberg region has seen 274 drug offences reported in the past quarter.

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News Men who have faced court over child offences

        Elders to work with health service to Close the Gap

        premium_icon Elders to work with health service to Close the Gap

        News Closing the Gap in indigenous health will be the advisory council’s main focus.

        • 27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

        premium_icon A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

        News Elton John inspires a mother to go into labour during Tiny Dancer