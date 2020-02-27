LNP’s plan for better DV laws

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett have announced the LNP’s plan for tougher DV laws.

THE LNP has released plans for a safety device for domestic violence victims.

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Stephen Bennett said a future LNP government would impose some of the toughest strangulation laws in the country.

“Under the LNP’s plan, frontline police will be given tougher laws and new powers to issue domestic violence orders on the spot.

“The LNP will provide high risk domestic violence victims with personal safety devices so they will know if someone issued with a DVO is getting closer to them.”

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington saidi it was time for Queenslanders to come together to deal with the issue because everyone deserved to live safely, free from violence.

“I share in the community’s grief over the tragic death of Hannah Clarke and her three young children Aaliyah, Laianah, and Trey,” she said.

“One of the reasons I became an MP was I saw the system fail domestic violence victims when I worked as a lawyer in Kingaroy.

“I helped families escape violence as a lawyer and I’m determined to keep helping them as a politician.”