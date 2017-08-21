LNP's plan for a review of Bundy region speed limits

LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett say they want locals to share their thoughts on speed limits in the region.

MEMBER for Bundaberg Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg LNP candidate David Batt say if an LNP State Government is elected, locals will be able to have a say on the region's speed limits.

The pair announced their party's latest policy to review 100 Queensland roads in a bid to ensure limits were "sensible and safe”.

Mr Batt and Mr Bennett said road safety was high on their agenda.

Mr Bennett said when in government, the LNP's $350 million Road Safety Action Plan delivered Queensland's lowest road toll on record.

"That plan included a review of speed limits on 100 Queensland roads, including roads in the Bundaberg and Burnett region, to ensure limits were appropriate for individual roads,” he said.

"Congestion costs motorists time and our economy money. Having 'fit-for-purpose' speed limits will help alleviate congestion and get everyone home sooner and, most importantly, safer.

"It's been a long time since speed limits on many of our roads have been thoroughly reviewed.”

David Batt said the LNP would ensure police and road safety engineers assess the speed limits on short-listed roads in Bundaberg to protect community safety.

"Queenslanders will be encouraged to nominate speed limits for review because they are the ones who drive these roads every day,” Mr Batt said.

"Depending on the outcome of the review, a road's speed limit can either increase, decrease or stay the same.

"In a number of cases speed limits along a stretch of road may increase and decrease to create a standard limit.

"The LNP's Sensible Speed Limits Policy is a part of our plan to build safe and liveable communities which, in turn, will help us Build a Better Queensland.”

For more information, visit betterqueensland.org.au.