LNP's Boyce the choice in Callide

Colin Boyce will be contesting in the next state election for Callide. Contributed

TWO weeks after election day, the seat of Callide has been decided.

The LNP's Colin Boyce has taken the seat.

Despite leader Tim Nicholls conceding defeat yesterday, Mr Boyce was obviously pleased to claim victory in his seat.

"It's the end result of a long political campaign; it's been some five months we've been doing this,” he said.

Despite the LNP losing the election, Mr Boyce said he would still strongly represent the electorate's views in Queensland Parliament.

"Representing Callide is about representing everybody, it's not just about representing the LNP proportion of Callide,” he said.

"Obviously it's a lot more difficult to deliver things from opposition rather than being in government.”

Mr Boyce said covering the Callide electorate was "not without its pitfalls” because of its size and diversity.

"There's five local government authorities to deal with and thousands of kilometres of roads, bridges and highways,” he said.

"It's a big job, there's no question about it.”

Calliope and parts of the Boyne Valley were moved into the electorate this year from the Gladstone seat.

Despite Mr Boyce winning ahead of One Nation's Sharon Lohse and Labor's Darren Blackwood, voters at the Calliope and Benaraby booths heavily backed Labor.

The electoral office for Callide has historically been based in Biloela.

Mr Boyce said the location was decided by the Clerk of the Parliament.

"I know for a fact that the lease of the office has been renewed at Biloela,” he said.

Given the size of Mr Boyce's electorate, he said he would like a second office based in Chinchilla.

"Having said that I don't know whether the Clerk of the Parliament will entertain that because you're supposed to be over 100,000 sq km to have two offices,” he said.

Callide includes the townships of Gin Gin and Wallaville.