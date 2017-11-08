LNP's $15m Durong Rd fix

South Burnett Regional Council deputy mayor Kathy Duff and Deputy Leader of the LNP Deb Frecklington on the Mundubbera-Durong road.

Philippe Coquerand

THE LNP has promised more than $15 million to upgrade the Mundubbera- Durong Rd, an 11km stretch of road in the South Burnett.

The announcement was in conjunction with $35 million promised to fix the Boyne River bridge if elected.

Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was a vital issue for the region.

"That's what everyone around this area was telling us, they need the B-doubles and the trucks to be able to get over this bridge properly so they can get the produce down to the market," MrsFrecklington said.

"We're going to put $15 million to fixing up the Mundubbera-Durong Rd for 11km of the single-lane road - that is just in the South Burnett, bordering the North Burnett."

The LNP is investing $60 million into the beef roads program, providing major upgrades to 10 regional roads across the state.

South Burnett Regional Council deputy mayor Kathy Duff was ecstatic with the latest announcement and said it had taken years to get the focus on these roads.

"It's just a wonderful announcement - the bridge and for us the 11km Mundubbera-Durong Rd is a major detraction for our region.

"When it says 'Welcome to the South Burnett' it looks like a goat track and it concerns us," Cr Duff said.

"It's going to be a huge positive for us."