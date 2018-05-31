LNP will reduce red tape for small businesses

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander visited Bundaberg yesterday and discussed key policies to support small businesses if elected at the October 2020 state election.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander visited Bundaberg yesterday and discussed key policies to support small businesses if elected at the October 2020 state election. Bev Lacey

BUNDABERG businesses will benefit from faster State Government payments and less red tape in the Liberal National Party's plan to make Queensland an economic powerhouse again.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Queensland's economy," Mr Mander said.

"They are the local operators who create jobs. They are the heart and soul of many communities in regional Queensland.

"At a time when we have the highest unemployment rate in the nation, it's pretty obvious that more needs to be done to support our small businesses.

"As a government, we want to get out of the way of small businesses and let them get on with what they do best.

"That means less red tape (a 20 per cent reduction over six years) while making it easier to do business with the State Government."

Mr Mander said the LNP's Fair Pay Policy meant government contracts up to $1 million would be paid within 20 calendar days, down from 30.

He said the Chamber of Commerce supported the LNP's Fair Pay Policy.

"Reducing the time it takes for the State Government to pay its bills improves cash flow for small businesses," Mr Mander said.