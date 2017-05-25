LNP wants mandatory week in jail for assaulting emergency workers

JAIL TIME: Tim Nichols is cracking down on crime.

The LNP, if elected, says it will stand up for Bundaberg emergency services workers.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls used his address at the Queensland Police Union Conference in Brisbane yesterday to announce the party wants mandatory jail for people who assault frontline emergency services workers.

"We believe it's fundamentally important to do more to protect those who protect us,” Mr Nicholls said.

"They put their lives on the line for Queenslanders, the least we can do is to do more to protect them.

"Under an LNP Government, those convicted of serious assault of police, ambos or firies will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of seven days behind bars.

"In other words - mandatory jail time - no ifs, no buts and no more excuses.

"This is about sending a strong and clear message to the community - if you assault our frontline emergency services workers, you will be jailed.”

Mr Nicholls said an LNP government would also create a new offence of assaulting or obstructing a paramedic or other authorised officer, similar to the offence for police.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to call an election this year.