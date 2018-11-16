LNP to hold state meeting in Bundy this weekend

LNP Senate hopefuls Gerard Rennick, Susan McDonald and Paul Scarr will join the LNP in Bundy.

LNP Senate hopefuls Gerard Rennick, Susan McDonald and Paul Scarr will join the LNP in Bundy. Contributed

THE Liberal National Party is holding its State Council meeting at the Multiplex in Bundaberg this weekend.

LNP members from across Queensland will gather to debate new policies, hear from party members, Bundy locals, federal and state leaders.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is and supporting the area by bringing State Council here," LNP President Gary Spence said.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was a big win for the region to host the annual event.

"The LNP is such a diverse party and I'm excited to showcase our region to members who will call Bundy home this weekend," Mr Batt said.

The weekend is jam-packed with social events which will be supporting local growers and the tourism industry, including a drought fundraiser organised by the Young LNP.

"The Young LNP has hundreds of members from regional Queensland, and what better way to support regional Queensland than to give back to those in need?" Young LNP President Emma Taylor said.

"All funds raised from our breakfast on Saturday will go directly to drought affected farmers out west."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt also praised the LNP for making its way to the region.

"We live in a beautiful part of the world and I'm happy to see State Council meet here," Mr Pitt said.

"The accommodation, meals, travel and social events for LNP members will be great for our local economy."