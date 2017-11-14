Menu
LNP 'to fight terror drones at events'

LAW AND ORDER: Tim Nicholls and Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts are promising more police.
LAW AND ORDER: Tim Nicholls and Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts are promising more police. DAN PELED
Geoff Egan
by

AN ANTI-drone squad would be deployed to high-risk public events under an LNP government.

Labor and LNP announced policing policies on Tuesday with both parties promising to employ 535 new officers - but over different time frames.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to hire 535 new officers over four years, including a new elite counter-terrorism unit. Mr Nicholls said the LNP would hire 535 officers over three years and focus on countering gang activity.

Mr Nicholls said an LNP government would supply police with eight anti-drone guns to protect against drone terror attacks at major sporting and music events.

"We will ensure that our Queensland Police have the latest technology to deal with the latest threats, to ensure that we protect our community against the threat of terrorism," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said a Labor Government would establish a $53 million counter-terrorism unit with 85 more officers.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said: "While there is currently no specific threat to Queensland, we have to be realistic about the risk of terrorism and ensure the Queensland Police Service has every resource they need."

Topics:  counter terrorism drones fair go for our kids police qldelection2017

