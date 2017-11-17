LNP to deliver $3m Buxton Rd upgrade

UPGRADE: The intersection of Buxton Rd and Bruce Highway at Buxton could be upgraded.

UPGRADE: The intersection of Buxton Rd and Bruce Highway at Buxton could be upgraded. Matthew McInerney

A TIM Nicholls-led LNP Government will invest $600,000 to help deliver the $3 million Bruce Highway - Buxton Road Intersection upgrade.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said he was absolutely committed to ensuring Bundaberg and Wide Bay got the infrastructure they deserved.

"My commitment of $600,000 will leverage a total of $3 million in partnership with the Federal Government,” Mr Nichols said.

LNP Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the infrastructure project would ensure the road was safe for tourists and the local community.

"The LNP has listened to the concerns of locals and committed to funding and building this vital project,” Mr Bennett said.

"All too often we have seen this intersection in the media for all the wrong reasons - tragically it has taken lives.

"Labor are certainly not interested in delivering this project for our community - they are more interested in building a $15 billion tunnel in Brisbane.

"Instead of sitting around talking about it, the LNP has put its money where its mouth is and will actually deliver this vital project.”