LNP to bring in 535 new officers

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg LNP candidate David Batt announcing the LNP will employ 535 additional frontline police officers.
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg LNP candidate David Batt announcing the LNP will employ 535 additional frontline police officers. Jim Alouat

THE LNP has promised to hire 535 extra frontline police officers if it wins this month's state election, claiming crime is on the rise across the Wide Bay.

The LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, said if his party wins power there would be an extra $22 million as part of the Crime Fighting Equipment Fund so that police had the tools they need to keep people safe.

Mr Batt could not say how many officers would come to the Wide Bay but said the allocation of officers would be based on population growth and ongoing discussions with the Queensland Police Union.

"The LNP is very strong on crime,” Mr Batt said.

"The numbers here of unlawful use stealing of vehicles, assaults and robberies have all escalated in the past 12 months.”

The funding would also provide police on the beat with 1000 new body-worn cameras, 1000 new personal body armour vests, firearms training and the latest counter-terrorism weaponry for specially trained counter-terrorism officers.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said 900 new police officers were hired under the former LNP government.

